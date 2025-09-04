Thus far in 2025, Yordan Alvarez hasn't quite been his MVP-level self for the Houston Astros. Now, it's not like Alvarez lost his mojo overnight. He hasn't even lost it at all. He just sustained a fractured right hand in May and never really got going before that. But it looks like Alvarez is rounding into form, and at the right time as well, what with the playoffs approaching.

In fact, Alvarez went bonkers in the Astros' win over the New York Yankees on Wednesday. The Astros left fielder popped off in their 8-7 win over the Yankees, going 4-5 from the plate and overall just being a thorn in New York's side all night long. This was Alvarez's first game with over two hits this year, and he got it in such grand fashion — leaving his teammates awestruck in the process.

“I’m in awe every single time I see him hit. The simplicity of it, the force of it, you see him in the lineup and it’s almost like feeling good every single time,” Astros center fielder Taylor Trammell said of Alvarez, per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.

Clearly, Alvarez is seeing the ball well right now. Every batted ball he put in play on Wednesday had an exit velocity of 103.5 mph or better, and he was able to use the entire field — with two each of his hits going on opposite sides of the field. This is where Alvarez's brilliance lies, and Astros manager Joe Espada couldn't help but gush over the team's star hitter.

“He just sprays the ball all over the field. He’s not only a power hitter, but he’s just a professional hitter. If we need a knock, he can get you that hit. When you need him to drive the ball, he can drive the ball. He’s just one of the best hitters in the game,” Espada said.

Astros' Yordan Alvarez continues turnaround by starring in win over Yankees

Beyond all his hard-hit balls on Wednesday, Alvarez played a huge part in their win — even hitting a game-tying single in the seventh inning, a crucial turning point in their emotional win over the Yankees. And this continues his massive turnaround; as McTaggart pointed out, Alvarez is slashing .435/.563/.609 in 32 plate appearances since returning from injury — elevating his OPS on the season to a much more respectable .750.

Before his turnaround as of late, his OPS was at .646. It is shaping up to be a huge finish to the season for Alvarez, and the Astros appear to have gotten their talisman back with the playoffs looming.