Kenny Smith has high expectations for this year's Philadelphia 76ers. Although the Sixers have never advanced past the semifinals during the Joel Embiid era — they've lost in the semis six of the past eight seasons — they added a major weapon during the offseason in nine-time All-Star Paul George.

The hope is that George — a proven playoff performed who previously led the Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Clippers to the Conference Finals — is the piece that can help lift them over the top along with rising guard Tyrese Maxey.

Although the Eastern Conference is stacked with some top-tier teams in the defending champion Boston Celtics, the new-look New York Knicks and the former champs, the Milwaukee Bucks, Smith believes the Sixers are right there with those teams on the “same plateau.”

“They're all on the same plateau for the first time where the Eastern Conference is very top heavy,” says Smith in a one-on-one interview on behalf of his partnership with FanDuel of the four aforementioned Eastern Conference teams. “Any of those teams can win the East. In years past, it's just going to be these two teams and everybody else is just trying to get better. Those four teams are gunning for it now — the Bucks, the Celtics, the Knicks and the 76ers. They're going for it, they're going to try to win it all this year. Anything else might be a disappointment to them this year.”

Paul George Will Allow Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey To Play 1-on-1

The longtime “Inside The NBA” analyst details how George will help open things up for the former MVP Embiid and the 23-year-old Maxey, who is coming off of a breakout campaign that saw him land his first All-Star appearance while winning the Most Improved Player of the Year award.

“Paul George is a top three player at his position all the time over the past decade,” says Smith. “There's nothing that's changed now. His size, his ball handling and his creativity will allow for the first time Joel Embiid to go multiple games where he won't get double teamed. It's almost impossible to double team him now with George, Tyrese Maxey and the rest of that cast.”

Smith further details how George will allow the other star players to be able to play one-on-one against their defenders. In year's past, multiple defenders often clamped down on Embiid, as he was the clear focal point of the offense. With two stars in the fold, the 76ers won't be over-reliant on their seven-time All-Star big man.

“When they're all on the floor, they get to play 1-on-1,” says Smith. “And Maxey, George and Embiid are probably some of the best 1-on-1 players in basketball. It's going to be super difficult to guard them this year when they're healthy.”

The 76ers lost their season opener against one of their top rivals in the East in the Bucks, 124-109. However, they were playing without both George and Embiid, who were sidelined due to knee injuries. Preserving both players for the duration of the season and the playoffs — Embiid was limited to 39 games last season and has a history of injuries while George played less than 58 games per season from 2019 until 2023 — will be key if the Sixers are finally going to break their ceiling and make a deep run in the playoffs.