Jimmy Flick discusses his upcoming fight against Malcolm Gordon at UFC 297 on January 20th and tells fans "don't blink" ahead of his fight.

UFC Flyweight Jimmy Flick is set to return to the Octagon at UFC 297 against Malcolm Gordon, aiming to redeem himself after a challenging period. Flick's career has been marked by ups and downs, including a brief retirement from MMA. After a successful start in the UFC with a submission win over Cody Durden in December 2020, Flick faced a tough time, being knocked out in his subsequent fights. His most recent loss was against Alessandro Costa at UFC on ESPN 47, where he endured significant damage before the fight was stopped in the second round. This losing skid has put Flick in a precarious position, and his upcoming bout against Gordon is crucial, as it is likely that he will be fighting for his job in the UFC

Flick's decision to come out of retirement and return to the UFC has raised eyebrows and put the flyweight division on notice. In an exclusive interview with ClutchPoint's The Fight Analyst, Flick explained that he messed up with his retirement but he still has to go in there and get this win to keep his UFC career alive as he fights for that brand new UFC contract.

Flick's career has been characterized by his aggressive fighting style, with the majority of his fights ending in finishes. However, his recent losses have prompted him to reevaluate his commitment to the sport and his future in the UFC. Despite the challenges, Flick's return to the Octagon demonstrates his resilience and determination to overcome adversity.

The upcoming fight against Gordon is not just about redemption for Flick; it is also a chance for him to secure his position in the highly competitive flyweight division. With both fighters looking to make their mark, the stage is set for an electrifying showdown at UFC 297. As Flick steps back into the spotlight, all eyes will be on him as he seeks to turn the tide and reignite his career in the UFC.

Jimmy Flick tells fans ‘don't blink' ahead of UFC 297 fight

Jimmy Flick is no stranger to exciting fights win, lose, or draw. There is not one Flick fight that you can watch and say that fight was boring. He is a fighter that leaves it all out there whether is giving punishment or on the receiving end of the punishment and he expects it to be nothing less when he steps into the octagon to take on Malcolm Gordon at UFC 297.

“Don't blink, don't blink. I know the last ones, they ain't been special but this one is going to be special. I know what I need to do and I've been working really hard back in the Sand Springs wrestling room where this all started from the beginning when I was three years old. I am trying to motivate these kids. They are chasing these state championships, I am chasing fame. So we're in there putting in hard work, and come January 20th you're going to see the Jimmy ‘The Brick' Flick back man. It's going to be my old self, I'm coming straight forward, I'm going to put Malcolm Gordon on his back and I am going to choke him out.”

Jimmy “The Brick” Flick returns to the octagon but this time in front of what should be a sold-out crowd in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on January 20th when he takes on Malcolm Gordon in a loser-goes-home type of fight which should be exciting from bell to bell.