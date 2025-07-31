ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The UFC is back in Las Vegas once again as we're back for another betting prediction and pick for this upcoming tilt in the Women's Strawweight (115) Division. Hungry prospects will meet as Venezuela's Piera Rodriguez takes on Brazil's Ketlen Souza in an exciting matchup. Check the UFC odds for our Rodriguez-Souza prediction and pick.

Piera Rodriguez (10-2) has gone 3-2 since entering the UFC in 2022, winning her most recent bout over Josefine Knutsson via unanimous decision. She managed to break a two-fight losing skid following consecutive wins to start her tenure, so expect another strong performance from her as the betting favorite. Rodriguez stands 5-foot-3 with a 63.5-inch reach.

Ketlen Souza (15-5) has gone 2-2 since joining the UFC roster in 2023. Following a “Performance of the Night” win over Yazmin Jauregui, she dropped her last fight to Angela Hill via split decision. She'll hope for a better outcome this time around and the moderate underdog. Souza stands 5-foot-3 with a 63-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Vegas 108 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 108 Odds: Piera Rodriguez-Ketlen Souza Odds

Piera Rodriguez: -225

Ketlen Souza: +185

Over 2.5 rounds: -375

Under 2.5 rounds: +270

Why Piera Rodriguez Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Josefine Knutsson – U DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 5 KO/TKO

Piera Rodriguez turned in a complete performance during her win over Josefine Knutsson, remaining the more active striker during the first two rounds and landing some definitive shots in the final round. Her two prior fights ended while on the ground, so it's clear Rodriguez is more comfortable when standing and striking with opponents. She'll have a more than willing dance partner in Souza who's also known for her propensity to brawl.

While Rodriguez doesn't throw as much volume as her opponent in this one, her defense sits at a solid 57% to Souza's 51% while absorbing two fewer significant strikes per minute. If Souza decides to march forward and be offensive, Rodriguez will be focused on covering up and countering effectively while preserving her gas tank.

In terms of striking, Rodriguez should be in the driver's seat for much of this fight thanks to her movement and defensive tactics. Her best chance to win will be remembering to pepper the body while slipping and forcing Souza to chase her around the octagon. If Rodriguez can be the fresher fight by the end, she should be able to sway the scorecards during the final round.

Why Ketlen Souza Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Angela Hill – S DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 8 KO/TKO, 2 SUB

Ketlen Souza was bested by veteran Angela Hill during her last bout in a relatively flat performance compared to what she's accustomed to. Souza didn't have any answers for the constant jab and high striking output of Hill, but she'll be dealing with a much more intermediate striking in Rodriguez during this one. Expect Souza to be ultra-aggressive in closing the distance and forcing her opponent to make quick decisions off the back foot.

Ketlen Souza has great knockout power for her size and could shut the lights out if these two decide to trade inside the pocket. She's shown a willingness to take punches in order to find her own offense, but she'll need to work on sustaining the same aggression over the course of three rounds.

Souza will have her best chance during this fight when drawing Rodriguez to the center of the octagon. Souza doesn't give up too much ground in terms of backing herself up, so expect her to control the cage as she stalks her opponent. Expect the overhand right to be a big part of her game while she throws her jab out front.

Final Piera Rodriguez-Ketlen Souza Prediction & Pick

This should be a fun fight given both fighters' willingness to stand and trade in the center of the octagon. In terms of power, we give the slight edge to Ketlen Souza thanks to the aggression she throws her shots with. However, Piera Rodriguez is the better fighter in a three-round situation and will be much better about moving around the octagon and patiently waiting for her offense.

Given where the betting total is set in this one, both women will land heavy shots, but their equally strong chins won't allow either fighter to go down in this one. We have to favor the more methodical approach from Rodriguez and her ability to land clean shots while waiting for openings.

Ultimately, I think Piera Rodriguez will do enough to frustrate Souza and keep her at-bay with the jab, ultimately earning her a decision win on the scorecards.

Final Piera Rodriguez-Ketlen Souza Prediction & Pick: Piera Rodriguez (-225); OVER 2.5 Rounds (-375)