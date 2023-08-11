EXCLUSIVE: Marshawn Lynch does dishes in Stars on Mars clip

Even athletes have to do dishes. A new exclusive Stars on Mars clip from ClutchPoints, NFL legend Marshawn Lynch is seen cleaning up and being heckled for doing so.

In the clip, Lynch is seen gathering dishes which prompts Porsha Williams to say, “Oh my God, you're almost about to clean up something?”

She's so bemused by this revelation that she jokes, “Let's see if it makes it to the kitchen — this is groundbreaking.”

During her confessional, Williams jokes, “I have never seen a cleaning product in Marshawn's hands. Like this is crazy.”

Adam Rippon comes in and joins the fun — equally as shocked as the rest of the celebronauts.

Poor Marshawn Lynch. He is just trying to get some cleaning done and no one on Mars can believe it. With seven contestants still remaining, there will be plenty of time for the crew to get used to him cleaning up after himself.

Stars on Mars is a new competition reality show from FOX. Various celebrities live with each other whilst they simulate life on Mars. Like Survivor, they compete in challenges and tasks and a cast member is voted off each episode. Some of the contestants include Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Richard Sherman, Ronda Rousey, Andy Richter, Lance Armstrong, Paul Pierce, Ariel Winter, and the aforementioned Lynch, Rippon, and Williams. Star Trek legend William Shatner is the show's host.

The official logline for the forthcoming episode of Stars on Mars reads: “It’s Day 15 of the Mars social experiment, and the 7 remaining celebronauts have yet another problem to deal with: the hab’s house pet, RADDOG, has run away. The crew’s mission is to locate and recover the missing dog. This mission tests the contestants bravery and will earn them another mission patch. Find out who will be deemed not mission critical in the all-new “Downward Dog” episode of Stars on Mars airing Monday, August 14 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.”

The next episode of Stars on Mars will air on August 14 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.