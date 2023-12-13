A Ric Flair biopic could come from The Iron Claw director Sean Durkin.

Sean Durkin just directed The Iron Claw — a biopic about the legendary Von Erich family. But if he returned to the wrestling biopic subgenre, he would want to make a film about another WWE icon, Ric Flair.

Woo!

During ClutchPoints' chat with Durkin, he revealed that a Flair biopic would appeal to him. He's one of his favorite wrestlers of all time and Durkin even got to utilize him in The Iron Claw (Aaron Dean Eisenberg plays the WWE icon in the film).

“I mean, the person who's in the film — Ric Flair,” Durkin said in regards to the subject for another wrestling biopic. “I've always been a fan of Ric Flair, so I've always sort of known about him, but it's like every time I hear about Ric Flair, I hear a different story and he has [had] the craziest life, so he definitely comes to mind.”

I asked if he'd cast Aaron Dean Eisenberg to play Flair once again. “Yeah,” The Iron Claw director quickly replied. “He's amazing. Aaron was incredible.”

So there you have it. Maybe down the line, Durkin will do yet another biopic. In the meantime, The Iron Claw is set to be released next week. Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, and Harris Dickinson star as Kevin, Kerry, and David Von Erich, respectively. Lily James, Holt McCallany, Maura Tierney, and Stanley Simons also star in the film.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF), AEW World Champion, also stars in and produced The Iron Claw. He plays Lance Von Erich in the film.