Sean Durkin, director of A24's The Iron Claw, talked to ClutchPoints about working with AEW World Champion MJF for his new film.

While his on-screen persona can seem pompous and sometimes borderline evil, AEW World Champion MJF is actually a nice guy. Sean Durkin, director of The Iron Claw, confirmed that to ClutchPoints.

“I don't want to burst the bubble”

During a conversation with ClutchPoints about his new film The Iron Claw, Durkin discussed MJF, who stars in and produced the project.

“Well, he's the total opposite in real life,” Durkin said of MJF's on-screen vs. real persona, with a laugh. “Sorry, I don't want to burst the bubble.

“He's the best. He's just so generous and was just enthusiastic and came out and was a part of it and had great insight,” Durkin elaborated. “It was just a great addition to the team.”

But as an AEW talent, how much was MJF available? Professional wrestlers spend most of their time traveling for shows and taping TV shows, so it's a fair question to raise. Durkin said that MJF came to set when he “wasn't in between matches and things.”

“So he had days down and would come then. So, it wasn't tricky,” he added.

Considering videos of the AEW World Champion meeting fans would suggest otherwise, it's nice to hear that Sean Durkin had a good time working with MJF.

The Iron Claw is a film chronicling the story of the legendary professional wrestling family, the Von Erichs. Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, and Harris Dickinson star as the brotherly trio of Kevin, Kerry, and David Von Erich, respectively. Lily James, Maura Tierney, and Stanley Simons also star in the film.

MJF (credited as Maxwell Jacob Friedman) plays Lance Von Erich in his feature film debut.