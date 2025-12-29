The play was over, a routine fast-break for the Memphis Grizzlies leading to a second-quarter timeout, but the lesson was just beginning. As the rebuilding Washington Wizards grabbed some water, CJ McCollum was already deep in conversation with Alex Sarr, diagramming a read. It was a small moment, invisible to the public for the most part, but for Brian Keefe, it was the essence of this team’s most outspoken acquisition.

The extra voice of authority in the huddle is a feature, not a bug. For Keefe, McCollum’s standard-setting is a foundational element, as critical to the team’s long-term development as any playbook.

“(McCollum) sets it every day,” Keefe told ClutchPoints, “not just in games.”

As Keefe passionately outlines, McCollum's greatest value is in being a locker room force that is quietly sculpting the habits of a fledgling roster.

“It's how (McCollum) carries himself, how he treats every day as a professional,” added Keefe. “How CJ works is just a great example for our team. Obviously, we have a younger roster. It's all about how you work in this league, how you get yourself prepared, take care of your body, and get yourself mentally and physically ready to play.”

This isn’t simply veteran leadership by cliché. McCollum, the former president of the National Basketball Players Association, arrives with an admirable league-wide reputation. The 34-year-old will let everyone know how much he understands the business, the responsibility, and the grind from every angle.

“(McCollum) has been doing this for a long time,” Keefe laughed. “We are really lucky to have him in our organization. I'm thankful he is here.”

Still, the true measure of a veteran’s impact is seen in the growth of those around him, not a coach's compliments.

CJ McCollum's Wizards wise up

For the Wizards, McCollum’s ethos appears to be translating into a broader culture of engagement and responsibility. Keefe sees the connective tissue between how a player prepares and how they show up for others, particularly in the D.C. community.

“One thing that is really impressive about our guys is how much they are in the community and how much they give back,” Keefe noted. “I could go on about that for a long time, talking about the individual examples, but also the team examples of giving back and things that they are doing. I'm so impressed with the energy they give out to people and what it brings back to us at the same time. I've been really impressed with our guys with that.”

This synergy between professional diligence and communal generosity is the culture that teams strive to build. It sells tickets and drives sponsorship revenue if nothing else. While wins may be inconsistent this season, the establishment of this standard is a victory in itself. CJ McCollum isn’t just carrying a scoring load; the Lehigh alum is carrying a torch, illuminating the path forward with the dignified, steady burn of a true professional.

For a young Wizards team finding its way, that light may be the most valuable asset on the roster.