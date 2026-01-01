Shaquille O'Neal is living his life to the fullest, but there is still one thing that the NBA legend hasn't tried.

In an exclusive interview with ClutchPoints following his Shaq-A-Claus event earlier this year, O'Neal shared that he has yet to try skydiving.

Outside of being an NBA legend, Shaq has his hands full as he's stepped into broadcasting as a sports analyst for ESPN's Inside the NBA, the music scene as a DJ, running his Shaquille O'Neal Foundation, and several other projects. Recently, the O'Neal hosted his place, Shaq-A-Claus, on Tuesday, Dec. 16. at Fairview Elementary School, located in Stockbridge, GA, where he gives gifts to underprivileged school children. For Shaq, this event is a personal one.

“I once read a stat that 15 million kids wake up on Christmas Day without one single toy. I actually know how that felt, so we wanted to just honor my mother's wishes and make kids happy,” O'Neal exclusively told ClutchPoints. “I like making kids smile. Everybody knows Shaq loves the kids, so we just want to make them fly.”

His mother, Dr. Lucille O'Neal, was the one who created the event.

“She wanted me to come with her to where she was going to hand out toys to 5,000 kids. And I said, ‘You can't do that. I'll take care of it.' Me and my boys got a U-Haul truck, went to Toys ‘R' Us, and just kind of wiped them out. And that's how Shaq-A-Claus got started,” the NBA champion explained.

O'Neal added that once his mother created the idea, he wanted to put his spin on it.

“I only do things one way – BIG. Big toys, big smiles, and big holiday energy. But the heart of Shaq-A-Claus is even bigger than the gifts. It’s about showing these kids they’re seen, supported, and believed in,” said O’Neal. “Shaq-A-Claus works because my sponsors go big with me. I’m grateful for their generosity and for proving that giving back is a team sport. When businesses and community partners unite, real change follows.”