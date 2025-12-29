Fans should be forgiven for asking if the year is over yet, even though one New Year's Eve game against the Philadelphia 76ers remains. Beale Street will not see winning basketball in 2025; that much was assured with a second loss to CJ McCollum's Washington Wizards in eight days. Ja Morant's second game back (16th total this season) was spoiled by another frustrating setback for the constantly regrouping Memphis Grizzlies. Despite Jaren Jackson Jr.'s return to All-Star form, Tuomas Iisalo's squad sits at 15-17 heading into the New Year, facing a steep climb back toward respectability.

Jackson Jr. (30 games played) just sighed when asked if being slowed up to start the season deserves the most blame for the losing record.

“Maybe, I mean, shoot. I had surgery and was in recovery most of the summer,” Jackson Jr. told ClutchPoints. “Whatever you want to categorize that as, call it getting ramped up. I was just kind of looking to no matter where I was at, I wanted to be available for the start of the year. So even if I wasn't ‘ramped up' I was still going to want to play, so maybe (it's a factor).”

The admission underscores the reality that the Grizzlies have navigated all season. His determination to suit up from opening night meant shaking off rust on the fly as the team dealt with a congested injury report.

Ja Morant has just returned; Zach Edey will be out for a few more weeks. Still, Jackson Jr. is getting into a groove in Iisalo's offense as the rotational parts continue to change.

Article Continues Below

“I feel like I know the balance of it for sure,” Jackson Jr. said. “You've got to shoot when you're open; you've got to attack if you're able to attack.”

Jackson Jr. is averaging 24 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 47.1% from three-point range over the past seven games. The 2023 NBA Defensive Player of the Year has 4.4 steals/blocks over the past two weeks as well. Sometimes, though, being too aggressive has gotten Jackson Jr. into trouble.

“I had two offensive fouls (in the first loss to the Wizards),” Jackson Jr. noted. “So I was trying to do some stuff, the over-the-back foul, they were valid calls. I can't really hate.”

How quickly the Grizzlies can find a healthy balance in 2026 will define the remainder of the season. Losses to teams like the Wizards highlight how thin the margin has become, but Jaren Jackson Jr.’s sustained two-way excellence over the past two weeks offers Tuomas Iisalo a clear path forward.