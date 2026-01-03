In the past, several WWE stars have competed on Dancing with the Stars, including The Miz, Stacy Keibler, and Nikki Bella, who met her ex-husband Artem Chigvintsev on the show. Now, future WWE Hall of Famer and their “Queen,” Charlotte Flair, has revealed her desire to join the list of professional wrestlers to appear on the show.

Speaking to ClutchPoints for an extensive profile, Flair revealed her aspirations to compete in the ballroom. While she has visited the show in the past to support Bella, Flair has not competed on the show. It's a bucket-list item for her.

“I really wanna do Dancing with the Stars. I have a love for health and fitness, so [I'm open to] whatever path that takes me down,” Flair said of her future aspirations outside of the ring.

ClutchPoints' conversation with Flair took place right after the Season 34 finale, which she had not watched at the time. “I was too tired,” she conceded.

However, she knows what it takes to be on the show, especially being friends with Bella. While Flair didn't ask Bella, Kiebler, or The Miz for advice, she knew what they'd say. “I think if they did know, it would just be, ‘Oh yeah, you're so competitive and athletic. You would love it,'” Flair said of their advice.

Nothing is set in stone, but Flair won't give up on her dream. She's dipping her toe into acting with a role in You Lose You Die, playing the antagonist, Ms. Perfect. Flair is a competitor; it's what makes her “The Queen,” so expect to see her on Dancing with the Stars someday.

Which WWE stars have been on Dancing with the Stars?

Some of the most notable WWE Superstars to appear on Dancing with the Stars are Bella, Kiebler, and The Miz. The Miz was the most recent to do the show, as he competed on the 30th season. Bella appeared on the show four years earlier during Season 25, as she was the sixth contestant eliminated. The Miz was the seventh person eliminated from his season.

The most successful WWE star on the show was Kiebler, who appeared on the second season in 2006. She finished in third place behind NFL icon Jerry Rice and Drew Lachey.