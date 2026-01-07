Shaquille O'Neal hit a slam dunk with his latest Shaq-A-Licious SLAMS collaboration. The NBA icon is collaborating with Hershey for his latest Shaq-A-Licious SLAMS, which features three sweet, crunchy gummy balls in watermelon, strawberry, and orange flavors, and with a chewy sour mango ring. The candy is inspired by the four-time NBA champion's notable dominant dunks during his 19 seasons in the league.

“When I do something, I want it big! Big flavor, big fun, big everything,” said Shaq in a press release. “With Shaq-A-Licious SLAMS, you are not just grabbing a gummy and tossing it in your mouth. You’re stacking the balls, aiming for the mango ring, shooting your shot, then going in for that big sweet-and-sour chew. People always told me, ‘Don’t play with your food.’ With SLAMS, I’m telling everybody: go ahead and play with your candy. Stack it, slam it, snack it – and if you miss the shot, you still get the bucket.”

In an exclusive interview with the NBA legend, he shared with ClutchPoints that his love for candy started, and when he was growing up nothing that his “favorite candies were created by Hershey.”

“I've been a Hershey guy when I lived in Germany and used to eat a lot of gummy bears,” the retired Los Angeles Lakers star said. “So when I had the meeting with Hershey's, that's how we created the XL gummies. But then, you know, with this partnership we have in addition to that, we wanted to do something different.”

How are Shaq-A-Licious SLAMS different from other gummies?

Eating the Shaq-A-Licious SLAMS is an experience that is what Shaq intended it to be. The NBA legend and confectionery manufacturer came up with chocolate slams as a take on basketball, but also is a different taste experience that fans can make their own.

“There are three crunchy balls and a sour mango ring, and I wanted to create a candy where people and kids could play with it before they eat it,” he added. “And then no configuration of what you put together will ever taste the same.”

Following the latest release, Hershey noted its unrivaled innovation amid its competitors.

“SLAMS is a game-changer for the Shaq-A-Licious brand and showcases our approach to candy innovation,” said Vivek Mehrotra, Senior Brand Manager, Shaq-A-Licious, The Hershey Company. “Stacking crunchy gummy balls inside a sour mango ring creates a multi-textural bite unlike anything else in the gummy aisle. The balls-and-hoop format transforms candy into a hands-on experience—inviting fans to build, play, and personalize every piece. With Shaquille’s vision shaping every detail, SLAMS delivers a one-of-a-kind, multi-sensorial adventure that grabs your attention the instant you open the bag.”

Shaq-A-Licious XL gummies are also available in several other forms, such as:

Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies Original: Gummies shaped like Shaquille’s face in vibrant

blue and purple packaging, featuring peach, berry punch and orange flavors.

• Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies Sour: A tangy trio of shapes and flavors inspired by

Shaquille's legendary nicknames — Diesel, The Big Cactus and The Big Shamrock — in

pineapple, mixed berry and watermelon flavors.

• Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies in sneaker shapes: Sneakers molded after the iconic

SHAQ sneaker in bold mango (orange), lime (green) and strawberry (red) flavors.

Fans can start getting in on the fun as retailers begin to roll out the candy nationwide starting in January 2026, and it can also be purchased here.