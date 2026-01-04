Reddy Steward may not be a household name, but he knows the Dallas Cowboys' star players better than anybody.

The 24-year-old will end the Cowboys' 2025 season as the top cornerback following the release of former Pro Bowler Trevon Diggs and an injury to Daron Bland. Steward is having a strong year in his first season in Dallas, registering 57 tackles, three pass deflections, and one forced fumble while appearing in every game.

As one of the Cowboys' top cornerbacks, he's accustomed to matching up against their star wide receiver duo in CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens on a daily basis. While Dallas will miss the playoffs for the second consecutive season, one of the few bright spots of the team has been the electric play of the offense and the unit's receivers.

Entering Week 18, the Cowboys ranked fourth in points and first in total yardage. A lot of that has to do with the play of Lamb and Pickens. Lamb already has over 1,000 receiving yards for the fifth consecutive season entering the season finale while Pickens may have earned himself a future contract with the Cowboys in his first season in Dallas. Pickens has 91 catches for 1,411 receiving yards (team-leading stats) and nine touchdowns entering the season finale.

Steward details what Lamb and Pickens' relationship is like, saying that the duo has a “good” relationship.

“I think they're syncing pretty good,” said Steward in a one-on-one interview with ClutchPoints. “I think CeeDee, when GP first got here, I think CeeDee kind of took him under his wing, like as a brother. Their personalities are different, but they complement each other perfectly. I think around the locker room, they're like brothers and stuff like that, inseparable. And then on the field they're happy for each other wen one makes a play or one scores a touchdown. They're pretty close.”

Steward's comments on Lamb and Pickens' relationship speak volumes, considering Pickens has emerged as the big-play, go-to option in his first year in Dallas after Lamb had played that role since entering the NFL in 2020. Lamb's humility and team-first nature have enabled the Cowboys to have one of the top offensive units in the NFL.

Pickens will be a free agent this offseason, and the hope is that both sides will be able to come to an agreement to keep the 24-year-old in Dallas.

“Pickens can do it all, bro, he's different,” said Steward. “Yeah, he can do it all. He's got that tall frame, but he can get in and out of routes like he's a small receiver. He's got good hands, too. He has it all, honestly.”

When asked who the biggest trash talker on the team is, Steward doesn't say, but he does say that Pickens can talk trash once he gets going in a game, and it motivates the entire team.

“I let my game do the talking,” said Steward. “I'm more laid back like CeeDee, but trash talker on the team, I don't really look at George Pickens as a trash talker. But once he gets activated, once he gets going in the game, he's gonna talk a little bit. I like that about GP, because GP gets the whole team going, once he makes a crazy catch or something like that, everybody gets turned up.”