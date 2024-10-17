Florida A&M University alumna and FOX Sports Executive Vice President (Communications) Terri Hines has been announced as the keynote speaker for the 2024 Homecoming Convocation. The event will take place Friday, November 1 in the Al Lawson Multipurpose Center.

Hines graduated from Florida A&M with a bachelor's degree in business administration. As a graduate of the School of Business and Industry (SBI), she will be recognized for philanthropy and will be added to the FAMU SBI Big Board after the convocation. After graduating from Florida A&M, Hines went on to accomplish major things within her career, including being one of the first persons of color ever to lead a communications division for any Fortune 500 sports media company.

“Alumna Terri Hines honed her skills in the FAMU School of Business and Industry and leveraged that training into a phenomenal career at the top of the sports and entertainment industries, developing award-winning campaigns for iconic brands such as FOX Sports, Nike, Jordan Brand, Converse, and Nissan,” said Beard. “We look forward to hearing her inspiring message of triumph and perseverance that will resonate with FAMU students, alumni, and friends alike,” said Florida A&M Interim President Timothy L. Beard.

Hines has an extensive resume that goes beyond the work she has done with FOX Sports. She spent many years working at Nissan North America, Inc. There she held several leadership roles in marketing the Nissan and Infiniti brands. Hines also served as the executive director of the Nissan Foundation. Following her time at Nissan North America, Hines joined the NIKE, Inc. team. She spent four years as director of Global Communications for NIKE’s Jordan Brand where “she led communications and entertainment strategy, corporate responsibility, and all brand events supporting the brand’s premium athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories inspired by the dynamic legacy, vision, and direct involvement of Michael Jordan.”

After working with NIKE for 10 years, she joined FOX Sports in December 2016. Hines leads the creation of all brand and social media and communications initiatives for FOX Corporation's sports television division in her role as chief spokesperson. In addition to being the senior adviser on crisis, cultural, and social justice topics, she oversees corporate positioning, messaging, and strategic direction. She also raises brand awareness in a way that upholds, strengthens, and defends the FOX Sports brand.

Hines released a statement on being honored by her alma mater:

“FAMU is the place that raised me, that nurtured dreams, and laid the educational foundation from which success was not only an expectation but a requirement,” said Hines. “It is the place from which legacies are born and a place that I profoundly call home. So, to say it is an esteemed honor to return to my beloved alma mater as this year’s Homecoming Convocation speaker would be an understatement. My heart is full, and I look forward to greeting today’s students with a message of hope and inspiration during this most important time in our history.”

In addition to being a force in the corporate world, she also gives back to her community. Hines is a National Board Trustee for Boys & Girls Clubs of America; a member of the Board of Directors for The LAGRANT Foundation; a member of the Board of Advisors for The Rape Foundation; a corporate advisor for the UCLA Center for Media, Entertainment, and Sports; and a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. As a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Hines is credited as one of the originators of the Strafe Set it Off Stroll.

Homecoming at Florida A&M takes place October 27th-November 3rd.