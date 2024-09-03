Following Florida State's shocking 28-13 loss to Boston College to fall to 0-2 on the year, Chad Ochocinco says that Florida A&M is the best team in Tallahassee. Ochocinco reacted to the Florida State on the Nightcap, stating that he was disgusted as a Florida resident.

“As a resident of the state of Florida, I’m embarrassed. I’m embarrassed. The best football team in Tallahassee is Florida A&M,” Ochocinco shared during an appearance on the Nightcap. His passionate response resonated with many Florida residents who have watched Florida State’s rocky start to the season with dismay.

Ochocinco didn’t stop there. He praised the Rattlers' performance, particularly highlighting the play of their new quarterback, Daniel Richardson.

“Matter of fact, FAMU might be Florida State based on what I saw tonight.”

Ochocinco's support of Florida A&M isn't random. He's been a huge fan of the program, even being hired as an ambassador for the Rattlers in 2023. He's also incredibly fond of the HBCU experience, as his daughter attends Prairie View A&M University and recently was initiated as a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.

Florida A&M has showcased resilience and skill this season, coming off a strong run last year with a Celebration Bowl win. They opened the current season triumphantly, defeating Norfolk State in a thrilling MEAC/SWAC Challenge victory and staging a remarkable comeback against South Carolina State to maintain an impressive 21-game home winning streak.

On the flip side, Florida State, once a top 10-ranked team, has faced disappointing losses. The Seminoles were stunned by Georgia Tech in Week 0 and were outplayed by Boston College on Monday night. This lackluster start is a stark contrast to last year's success when Florida State finished 13-1 and clinched the ACC Championship. Their omission from the College Football Playoffs stirred controversy because of how great they looked throughout the season.

Ochocinco's comments come as both a wake-up call and a testament to Florida A&M's rising prowess in college football. While the Seminoles need to regroup and reassess their strategies if they hope to salvage their season, the Rattlers are preparing to keep their momentum as they gear up to face Miami this weekend.