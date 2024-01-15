In honor of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated's 116th Founders’ Day, we give a brief history & overview of the organization.

Happy Founders’ Day to the ladies of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated! Celebrating 116 years of sisterhood, scholarship, and service to ALL mankind. Since they stepped on the scene is 1908, they have showed how being a service to their community has always been a serious matter! In honor of Founders’ Day here is the history of Alpha Kappa Alpha.

Thank You Ethel

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated was founded on January 15, 1908, on the campus of Howard University by nine collegiate women: Anna Easter Brown, Beulah Burke, Lillie Burke, Marjorie Hill, Margaret Flagg Holmes, Ethel Hedgemon (Lyle), Lavinia Norman, Lucy Diggs Slowe and Marie Woolfolk (Taylor). Ethel Hedgemon (Lyle) was the key component in the formation of Alpha Kappa Alpha as it was her idea to create a sisterhood on the campus of Howard.

Seven sophomores from the Class of 1910, who previously expressed interest, were invited to join the sorority without invitation. Norma Boyd, Ethel Jones (Mowbray), Alice Murray, Sarah Meriweather (Nutter), Joanna Berry (Shields), Carrie Snowden, and Harriet Terry all became members of Alpha Kappa Alpha to ensure the continuity of the sorority. These ladies were also given founder status.

Alpha Kappa Alpha was incorporated on January 29, 1913, making it the first Black Greek letter organization to do so nationally. Members Nellie May Quander, Norma E. Boyd, and Minnie Beatrice Smith formed a committee to seek and acquire incorporation. Sorority officers Julia Evangeline Brooks, Ethel Jones (Mowbray), and Nellie Pratt (Russell) were later added to that committee.

National Programs

Alpha Kappa Alpha has adopted the theme “Soaring to Greater Heights of Service and Sisterhood” to build upon its legacy of service and sisterhood. With that theme, the sorority has implemented a four-year administration (2022-2026) to uphold that theme. The administration has six initiatives: Empower Our Families, Build Our Economic Wealth, Enhance Our Environment, Advocate for Social Justice, Uplift Our Local Community, and Strengthen Our Sisterhood which will serve as the administration’s “Foundation Initiative.” The other five will serve as the “Program Initiatives.”

The mission of the Strengthen Our Sisterhood initiative is for members of the sorority to take the time to fellowship and form lifelong relationships based on affinity, love, trust, respect, and shared goals and interests, while concurrently building on the sorority’s foundation to serve others. The areas of focus for this program initiative are AKA Soror Squads, AKA Pals, Random Acts of Sisterliness, “We Are One” AKA Service Day, and Leadership Development.

With the Empower Our Families initiative the sorority will take a multi-generational approach to fortify families within their communities by addressing child hunger and promoting positive youth development and leadership, mental well-being, and senior life. The areas of focus for this program initiative are Childhood Hunger Initiative Power Pack (AKA CHIPP™), Youth Leadership Institute (AKA YLI), Mental Health Awareness, and Our Seniors.

The Build Our Economic Wealth initiative further encourages and equips members to place strategies into action to build personal, organizational, and community economic wealth. The areas of focus for this program initiative are the For Members Only TM Credit Union, Financial Wellness & Planned Giving, Sister Circles, Supporting Women Entrepreneurs, and Black Dollar Days.

The Enhance Our Environment program initiative will employ select strategies to optimize the sorority’s collective ability and to improve and protect the environment at scale. Alpha Kappa Alpha will prioritize activities that promote the adoption of more sustainable and responsible practices. The areas of focus for this program initiative are Tree Planting, Community and Home Garden, Waste Reduction, and Shredding and Electronics Recycling Day.

With the Advocate For Social Justice program initiative, the sorority will equip communities with the tools, knowledge, and support to activate their voices and mobilize self-help to empower communities to help themselves. The areas of focus for this program initiative are Voter Education, Registration, Mobilization, Public Policy Forums, Candidate Forums, and Public Servants Guides.

The last program of the sorority’s program initiatives is Uplift Local Community. With this initiative, the sorority will celebrate excellence, promote a focus on service, stimulate effective culture, and showcase best practices—” Local Change, Big Impact, and Global Showcase.” The areas of focus for this program initiative are Celebrating Local Community Impact, Chapter Collaboration Program, and Local Community Service Grants.

Phirst & Phinest

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated is the oldest established Greek-letter organization for Black women. Alpha Kappa Alpha has over 355,000 members in both graduate and undergraduate chapters located in 12 countries including the United States, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, Dubai, Germany, Japan, Liberia, Nigeria, South Korea, South Africa, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Notable members include Vanessa Bell Calloway, Phylicia Rashad, Maya Angelou, Alice Walker, Patti LaBelle, and Coretta Scott King.

In honor of Founder’s Day, we asked some members what they loved most about their sorority here are some of the answers:

“Founders Day reminds me that you can make your life as big as you want it to be and effect real change in the world. And with doing that, you can also intentionally or unintentionally curate a safe space for like-minded individuals to come together and feel like they belong too. What may have started as just an idea has turned into a powerful organization that have stood the test of time, contributed to the culture, opened doors for men & women alike, and provided guidance & inspiration across the board.”

– Aryanna Maxey, Virginia State University Spring 21

“When I made the decision to become a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. in Fall 2019, I was young with minimal guidance. What I love most about AKA is the sisterhood and endless support they have shown me from then to now. The sisterhood continues to show me how to do everything with excellence, poise, & grace, and for that I am forever grateful.”

– Tahva Adedipe, California State University of Sacramento Fall 19

“Alpha Kappa Alpha has given me the greatest sense of pride and joy. Sisterhood as an AKA means that no matter where you are in the world, you’ll have a sister not too far away that’s ready and willing to serve. Today, not only do we celebrate our Founders, who laid the solid foundation of the Sorority, but we are also celebrating 116 years of our purpose and presence continuing in perpetuity.”

– K’Risa Chesterfield, Virginia State University Spring 21

“Being a member Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated is so important to me because it’s the first and highest standard to service, purpose, and sisterhood!

However, as D9 continues to grow each organization continues to grow its impact for the communities we serve! It’s a fact that AKA are trailblazers to serving women and communities that strive to be a light in this world. With an impact of focusing our pillars towards today’s needs and youth, I forever am proud of leaders that represent not just the illustrious organization, but a group of black leaders in the community paving a way!”

– Skye P. Curry, Temple University Spring 13

“Why did I choose Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated? To be able to forge a path for college educated black women with no examples or precedent to follow during that time period is monumental, and it truly cannot be duplicated. How could I not be inspired by women who look like me to continue to shake the world by their premier accomplishments? From outer space to the Mississippi Health Clinic to the establishment of the NAACP to the White House, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated is truly da force to be reckoned with. I wouldn’t dream of having it any other way.”

– Lucinda Conteh, Virginia State University Spring 21