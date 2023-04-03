Chris Hemsworth is back as Tyler Rake and kicking all kinds of butt in the new Extraction 2 first-look trailer.

Based on Ande Parks’ graphic novel Ciudad, the first Extraction film came out on Netflix during the pandemic in April 2020 and followed Tyler Rake (Hemsworth), an Australian black ops mercenary who has to save a crime lord’s kidnapped son. The film’s screenplay was adapted by Joe Russo based on the story created by Joe and his brother Anthony Russo, along with Parks. Full of amazing cinematography — the car chase long-take is sensational — and grisly action, Extraction was a really fun action flick not named John Wick. Due to the success of the film, Netflix made the no-brainer decision to greenlight a sequel.

When is Extraction 2 coming out?

Extraction 2 is set to be released on Netflix on June 16, 2023.

First-look trailer

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

A new teaser trailer for Extraction 2 — which can be seen below — was released on April 3. More exhilarating cinematography — Greg Baldi takes over as DP after Newton Thomas Sigel served as the DP of the first film — is on full display from the jump as Tyler is fighting several nameless people in a prison courtyard (he even gets lit on fire at one point). Most of the trailer is used to show off this set piece, but at one point we hear a voice ask him, “You came back for this — why?” presumably referring to his return to life after presumably dying at the end of the first film. How exactly he returns to life is yet to be seen, but Tyler does take a brick to the head like a champ in this trailer, so can we really be surprised that he’s back?

The new teaser trailer is lean on plot details, but if the 100 or so seconds we saw of the action are any indicator, we’re in for another thrill ride in Extraction 2.

Extraction 2 will be released on Netflix on June 16.