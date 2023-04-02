Australian actor Chris Hemsworth has reportedly made a major career decision following his revelation that he is genetically predisposed to Alzheimer’s disease. The 39-year-old actor, best known for his portrayal of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is said to be taking a step back from Hollywood film roles after discovering that he is at higher risk of the progressive disease.

He’s ‘not talking about retiring by any means,’ but he’s taking ‘a more curated approach to things,’ Chris Hemsworth told Vanity Fair in November. Following his Alzheimer’s revelation, he was triggered to take some time off and simplify his life. “I’ve been completing the things I was already contracted to do,” he said, adding that he plans to “go home and… to have a good chunk of time off and just simplify. Be with the kids, be with my wife.”

Chris Hemsworth has four upcoming projects, including an untitled Hulk Hogan biopic and a return to his Thor character in an upcoming Avengers sequel. However, following these projects, he reportedly doesn’t plan to take on many roles due to his higher risk for Alzheimer’s.

The actor’s decision to slow down on acting comes after he learned about his genetic predisposition while filming an episode about death for his Disney+ docuseries Limitless. After undergoing bloodwork for the program, he was informed that he is “between eight and 10 times” likelier to develop Alzheimer’s than the general population because he is one of only two to three percent of people with two copies of the gene APOE4.

While Hemsworth isn’t retiring from acting altogether, he is taking a more careful approach to his career choices moving forward. Despite his higher risk for Alzheimer’s, Hemsworth remains committed to raising awareness and funds for research into the disease.