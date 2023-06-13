F1 23 is finally upon as (well, for the Champions Editions owners at least). If you don't have the game yet, don't worry, as it will drop this Friday, June 16th, for everyone worldwide. In the meantime, we'll take a look at the official drivers rating list for the latest Formula 1 simulation racing game.

Before stepping into each driver's rating, let's see the categories in which their ratings are based on.

Overall (OVR) –  General overall rating for the driver.

Experience (EXP) – Based on the number of races drivers have started throughout the course of their career.

Racecraft (RAC) – Based on the driver's ability to “work their way” through the pack and finish

Awareness (AWA) – The less time spent in the Steward’s room will help drivers here. Real-world punishments will impact the score in this category.

Pace (PAC) – Stat that benefits the driver who get closest to the fastest qualifying and race lap times. Surpassing your teammate is also taken into consideration for this stat.

F1 23 Driver Ratings

DRIVEROVERALLEXPERIENCEAWARENESSRACECRAFTPACE
Max Verstappen9484859795
Lewis Hamilton9297949490
Fernando Alonso9299789193
Charles Leclerc8977859290
Sergio Perez8991869387
Lando Norris8976799191
Carlos Sainz Jr.8884819287
George Russell8876838791
Valtteri Bottas8788978686
Esteban Ocon8677769286
Pierre Gasly8578768985
Lance Stroll8479789181
Alexander Albon8375788186
Yuki Tsunoda8369757987
Kevin Magnussen8181857982
Nico Hülkenberg8086817980
Zhou Guanyu7863747881
Oscar Piastri7474797377
Logan Seargant7148758467
Nyck de Vries7150758467

There's no surprise that Max Verstappen dominates the top spot of the list. The back-to-back champion is on his way to win his third in a row, barring any setbacks. In his last four seasons (excluding the current one), he's never landed outside the top 3 in final positions.

Lewis Hamilton comes in second. Despite not winning the championship since 2020, Hamilton and Mercedes have remained competitive and are currently 4th place in F1 standings (post Spanish Grand Prix).

In third is Fernando Alonso, who's been having a strong 2023 season. In a season dominated by Red Bull Racing, Alonso is somehow finding a way to stay competitive in a league where no one else can seem to catch up.

The driver ratings will fluctuate throughout the season based on their racing positions and performances.

Release Date, Details

F1 23 Champions Edition released today for Early Access on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store). The standard edition of the game will launch on Friday, June 16th, worldwide.

In addition to 5 days early access, Champions edition owners also get designed in-game items, XP boosts, Pitcoins, My Racing Team Icons, and more.

