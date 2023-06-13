F1 23 is finally upon as (well, for the Champions Editions owners at least). If you don't have the game yet, don't worry, as it will drop this Friday, June 16th, for everyone worldwide. In the meantime, we'll take a look at the official drivers rating list for the latest Formula 1 simulation racing game.
Before stepping into each driver's rating, let's see the categories in which their ratings are based on.
Overall (OVR) – General overall rating for the driver.
Experience (EXP) – Based on the number of races drivers have started throughout the course of their career.
Racecraft (RAC) – Based on the driver's ability to “work their way” through the pack and finish
Awareness (AWA) – The less time spent in the Steward’s room will help drivers here. Real-world punishments will impact the score in this category.
Pace (PAC) – Stat that benefits the driver who get closest to the fastest qualifying and race lap times. Surpassing your teammate is also taken into consideration for this stat.
F1 23 Driver Ratings
|DRIVER
|OVERALL
|EXPERIENCE
|AWARENESS
|RACECRAFT
|PACE
|Max Verstappen
|94
|84
|85
|97
|95
|Lewis Hamilton
|92
|97
|94
|94
|90
|Fernando Alonso
|92
|99
|78
|91
|93
|Charles Leclerc
|89
|77
|85
|92
|90
|Sergio Perez
|89
|91
|86
|93
|87
|Lando Norris
|89
|76
|79
|91
|91
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|88
|84
|81
|92
|87
|George Russell
|88
|76
|83
|87
|91
|Valtteri Bottas
|87
|88
|97
|86
|86
|Esteban Ocon
|86
|77
|76
|92
|86
|Pierre Gasly
|85
|78
|76
|89
|85
|Lance Stroll
|84
|79
|78
|91
|81
|Alexander Albon
|83
|75
|78
|81
|86
|Yuki Tsunoda
|83
|69
|75
|79
|87
|Kevin Magnussen
|81
|81
|85
|79
|82
|Nico Hülkenberg
|80
|86
|81
|79
|80
|Zhou Guanyu
|78
|63
|74
|78
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|74
|74
|79
|73
|77
|Logan Seargant
|71
|48
|75
|84
|67
|Nyck de Vries
|71
|50
|75
|84
|67
There's no surprise that Max Verstappen dominates the top spot of the list. The back-to-back champion is on his way to win his third in a row, barring any setbacks. In his last four seasons (excluding the current one), he's never landed outside the top 3 in final positions.
Lewis Hamilton comes in second. Despite not winning the championship since 2020, Hamilton and Mercedes have remained competitive and are currently 4th place in F1 standings (post Spanish Grand Prix).
In third is Fernando Alonso, who's been having a strong 2023 season. In a season dominated by Red Bull Racing, Alonso is somehow finding a way to stay competitive in a league where no one else can seem to catch up.
The driver ratings will fluctuate throughout the season based on their racing positions and performances.
Release Date, Details
F1 23 Champions Edition released today for Early Access on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store). The standard edition of the game will launch on Friday, June 16th, worldwide.
In addition to 5 days early access, Champions edition owners also get designed in-game items, XP boosts, Pitcoins, My Racing Team Icons, and more.
