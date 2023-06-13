F1 23 is finally upon as (well, for the Champions Editions owners at least). If you don't have the game yet, don't worry, as it will drop this Friday, June 16th, for everyone worldwide. In the meantime, we'll take a look at the official drivers rating list for the latest Formula 1 simulation racing game.

Before stepping into each driver's rating, let's see the categories in which their ratings are based on.

Overall (OVR) – General overall rating for the driver.

Experience (EXP) – Based on the number of races drivers have started throughout the course of their career.

Racecraft (RAC) – Based on the driver's ability to “work their way” through the pack and finish

Awareness (AWA) – The less time spent in the Steward’s room will help drivers here. Real-world punishments will impact the score in this category.

Pace (PAC) – Stat that benefits the driver who get closest to the fastest qualifying and race lap times. Surpassing your teammate is also taken into consideration for this stat.

F1 23 Driver Ratings

DRIVER OVERALL EXPERIENCE AWARENESS RACECRAFT PACE Max Verstappen 94 84 85 97 95 Lewis Hamilton 92 97 94 94 90 Fernando Alonso 92 99 78 91 93 Charles Leclerc 89 77 85 92 90 Sergio Perez 89 91 86 93 87 Lando Norris 89 76 79 91 91 Carlos Sainz Jr. 88 84 81 92 87 George Russell 88 76 83 87 91 Valtteri Bottas 87 88 97 86 86

Esteban Ocon 86 77 76 92 86

Pierre Gasly 85 78 76 89 85

Lance Stroll 84 79 78 91 81

Alexander Albon 83 75 78 81 86

Yuki Tsunoda 83 69 75 79 87

Kevin Magnussen 81 81 85 79 82

Nico Hülkenberg 80 86 81 79 80

Zhou Guanyu 78 63 74 78 81

Oscar Piastri 74 74 79 73 77

Logan Seargant 71 48 75 84 67

Nyck de Vries 71 50 75 84 67

There's no surprise that Max Verstappen dominates the top spot of the list. The back-to-back champion is on his way to win his third in a row, barring any setbacks. In his last four seasons (excluding the current one), he's never landed outside the top 3 in final positions.

Lewis Hamilton comes in second. Despite not winning the championship since 2020, Hamilton and Mercedes have remained competitive and are currently 4th place in F1 standings (post Spanish Grand Prix).

In third is Fernando Alonso, who's been having a strong 2023 season. In a season dominated by Red Bull Racing, Alonso is somehow finding a way to stay competitive in a league where no one else can seem to catch up.

The driver ratings will fluctuate throughout the season based on their racing positions and performances.

Release Date, Details

F1 23 Champions Edition released today for Early Access on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store). The standard edition of the game will launch on Friday, June 16th, worldwide.

In addition to 5 days early access, Champions edition owners also get designed in-game items, XP boosts, Pitcoins, My Racing Team Icons, and more.

For more information on F1 23 and other motorsport titles, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.