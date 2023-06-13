F1 23 is on the way, and already is for Championship edition owners. The latest Formula 1 simulation game from Codemasters hits store this week. Here's everything you need to know. Additionally, those who pre-ordered the Champions Edition can play the game now as part of the 3 Days Early Access pre-order bonus. Below is the reveal trailer.

Story

Fans of Codemasters' Formula 1 Racing series will be glad to know that a particular game mode is returning for the companies' third installment of the franchise. The mode was oddly unavailable in F1 22, but hopefully it is here to stay for the long run. It will continue 21's Braking Point's story, following two young drivers, Aiden Jackson and Devon Butler, and their battle to beat each other and climb to the top of the Formula 1.

This time, however, Butler and Jackson are racing as teammates for a new team, Konnersport Racing. It'll be interesting to see two personalities of these characters clash more often than the previous story. But both drivers will have to look out as emerging F2 driver Callie Maye will look to break into Formula 1.

It seems Jackson was unable to sign a deal with a top 3 team, while Butler is trying to salvage his career after his stint with AlphaTauri didn't go as planned. The player will control Jackson both on and off the circuit, and will have to make decisions that will impact his career. Decisions made by the player will also affect their next race objectives, depending on the answer they give.

The documentary/style storytelling of Braking Point 1 returns again where we see Butler and Jackson being unable to get along. This, included with phone calls, e-mails, and post-race interviews adds to the experience of Braking Point 2.

Additionally, My Team is returning which will once again allow you to create your own driver and racing team. Want to make a Marlboro or Snickers Racing team? The world is your oyster.

The starting facilities of teams have been updated to be more accurate to their real-world standings. Upgrading costs for facilities and contracts have been updated, and primary and secondary sponsor payouts have been modified.

F1 23 Gameplay

F1 23 will include updates cars with the official lineups of all 10 teams with their respective drivers. The Las Vegas and Qatar tracks are new additions, which both look beautiful to cruise around on at night.

35% Rate Distance will be added. This is an option that adds realism to your experience by adjusting the race length to be as accurate as possible to a real race. Tyre wear has always been key in F1 games, but even more so with this new feature. It's a feature that was only included in esports events of the game, but now everyone will get to enjoy it. Franchise Director Lee Mather made good on his promise to add this feature at some point in the series back in 2021.

Oddly enough, Red Flags were another feature not present in both F1 21 and F1 22. That's not the case with F1 23, as Red Flags will finally make their debut in Codemasters' newest racing game. Now players can will be notified when a crash has occurred.

Split screen is once again returning, which is an under appreciated feature that doesn't appear in most modern games. The PC version will once again have VR support.

Additionally, Podium Pass is getting revamped with 50 levels instead of 30, and players can no longer purchase tier unlocks. While players may still purchase XP boosts for Podium Pass, ranked races won't require you to finish in first place. The driver must finish only finish where they are expected to move up in the rankings. So don't worry if you're playing for free and are racing against people with decked out vehicles.

Crossplay has also been confirmed, and the EA Racenet app can be used to manage online custom tournaments with friends.

F1 23 Release Date

Those who pre-ordered the Champions Edition can play the game today, June 13th. You can get a head start and check out all the new changes and improvements, while also receiving some additional goodies.

F1 23's standard edition will be available on Friday, June 16th for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store). The cover features Red Bull Racing driver and two-time world champion Max Verstappen.

The Standard edition will cost $69.99 (USD) plus tax and will include:

Base Game

F1® World Starter Pack

5,000 PitCoin Virtual Currency

The Champions Edition will cost $89.99 plus tax and will include:

Base Game

Time-Limited F1® 23 Las Vegas Content Pack

3 days early access

Max Verstappen designed in-game items

4 new My Racing Team icons

Braking Point 2 My Team icons + Vanity Item

XP Boost

F1® World Bumper Pack

Virtual Currency – 18,000 PitCoin

