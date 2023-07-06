Formula One is a dangerous sport. A lot of drivers have risked their lives just for the sake of staying in the pinnacle of motorsport. Notable F1 incidents included Anthoine Hubert and Niki Lauda. Some came out alive like Zhou Guanyu but some were not even fortunate to reach the exclusive paddock like Dilano van't Hoff. Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso hopes this does not happen again.

F1 drivers have always been successful in calling out the FIA for more safety measures. The death of Jules Bianchi prompted the creation of the halo which was required for all cars. The unfortunate demise of Dilano van't Hoff could spark another change. Fernando Alonso leads the discourse as he called out precautionary measures during races in the rain, per Fergal Walsh of Motorsport Week.

“I don’t know, really, if it’s the track or it’s just the speed, you know, and the visibility. I think the biggest thing is the visibility. It’s not that we are not able to drive in wet conditions,” the Aston Martin driver said.

The F1 veteran further sounded off on his suggestions to improve visibility during rainy races.

“When we see all these red flags, delays, and the fans they get frustrated at home and things like that, this is the way single seaters now work, and the visibility is so poor that we cannot drive in certain circuits at a certain speed,” he declared.

The accident happened at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit on the same corner that took Anthoine Hubert's life. Will the FIA change the circuit for the Belgian Grand Prix or are there other rule changes coming?