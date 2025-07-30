The Cincinnati Reds are a team in dire need of some additional firepower as they enter the 2025 MLB trade deadline.

Sitting in third place in an incredibly competitive NL Central, the Reds are 8.5 games back from the Milwaukee Brewers but only two games behind the Chicago Cubs, with a chance to sneak into the playoffs and make some waves under the postseason lights if everything breaks their way.

But what happens if, after dropping their last two games to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Reds get swept and lose out on Eugenio Suarez, the power-hitting prize of this year's deadline? Well, according to ESPN's Buster Olney, the team has contingency plans, six of them to be exact.

“The Cincinnati Reds are among the teams who've been in contact with the Diamondbacks about Eugenio Suarez,” Olney wrote. ‘But if Arizona finds a deal elsewhere with the high price set on the slugger, the Reds may well pivot to another third baseman on the market — Gio Ushela of the A's, Isiah Kiner-Falefa of the Pirates, one of the Mets' infielders (Brett Baty, Luisangel Acuna, Mark Vientos), etc.”

Now, while it would be nice to see Suarez make the trip back east from Arizona to Ohio, since he did play for the team from 2015-2021 after being acquired with Jonathon Crawford for Alfredo Simón, as one of the premier home run hitters in all of baseball, his services unquestionably won't come cheap. While only time will tell if any of those other players will be available either, as the Mets are more likely to be buyers than sellers as they make a strong push for their own deep playoff push, the fact that the Reds remain interested in buying instead of selling despite their record is a good sign that they remain committed to building a winner, instead of pivoting to asset acquisition mode.