Max Verstappen's hot F1 season win streak ended at the Singapore Grand Prix. The Red Bull racing driver just could not find the groove of the RB19 after their new changes to the car. This resulted in a really slow pace at the Marina Bay circuit. Christian Horner threw every strategy they could but it just could not notch them a podium finish. Carlos Sainz ended up winning with Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton completing the top three.

The Singapore Grand Prix left a sour taste in Christian Horner's mouth. He posits that Max Verstappen could have gotten the win or at least a podium finish if not for one specific incident, via Fergal Walsh of Racing News 365.

“I think, ironically enough, if we'd have had a standard race, the strategy that we had with Carlos holding the front up because of the deg on those hard tires, Max would have definitely come into play with the pace that he had at the end of the race,” he said about how they planned to overtake Carlos Sainz.

The F1 Red Bull Racing boss also added how the Free Safety Car pit stops prevented Verstappen from getting back into the race, “So when you look at the distance, the delta he was off to the leaders, by the end of it, if you take away the delta for the free stops, suddenly bang – he’s right in the game.”

The Singapore Grand Prix remains to be one of the toughest hills to climb for Verstappen. He has not won in the Marina Bay circuit and this cost him his 10-race winning streak.