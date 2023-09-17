Marina Bay was a difficult challenge for both Red Bull Racing drivers. Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen failed to make it out of the second qualifying session at the F1 Singapore Grand Prix. Christian Horner and the manufacturers changed the RB19 for a higher ride height and used a new TD018 to conquer the newly changed circuit. But, all of those were difficult for both drivers to deal with which resulted in Ferrari's Carlos Sainz winning everything.

The Singapore Grand Prix marks the end of a historic winning streak for Max Verstappen. He had 10 consecutive race wins for Red Bull Racing this year. This notched him a better streak than Sebastian Vettel in his winning season. Verstappen could not help but console his fans regarding the performance he had in Marina Bay in an X post.

“A tough weekend in Singapore, but a solid recovery during the race today, Red Bull Racing. Onto Suzuka,” the Dutch F1 driver wrote.

Pace was not in the hands of Verstappen at all during the weekend. His free practice stints had failures in starting the RB19's engine. He could not pick up the pace in qualifying which got him the 11th position in the starting grid. A lot of improvements were made before the actual race. This got Verstappen a fifth-place finish but it was not his ideal race because he lagged +21.441 seconds behind Carlos Sainz.

His F1 season standings did not take a big hit. He and Sergio Perez are still favored to bring home the World Constructors' Championship.