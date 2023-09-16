A historic run might finally be reaching its inevitable end. Formula 1 phenom Max Verstappen is at serious risk of losing his 10-race winning streak after a rough showing in qualifying at the Singapore Grand Prix.

He was knocked out in the second stage and is now forced to start from the unenviable 11th position, per Nick Bromberg of Yahoo Sports. That was not the end of Verstappen's troubles, however. While the 25-year-old Dutchman wrestled with the realization that he is mortal after all, there were three separate investigations conducted that concerned his qualifying run.

Verstappen, who has never tasted victory at the Singapore Grand Prix, was accused of impeding other drivers and stopping in the pit lane. No penalty is going to be implemented, but Red Bull Racing was hit with a fine. It was just a day to forget for Mad Max.

Though, with so many eyes on his magical run, Max Verstappen cannot simply just brush everything aside. There is immense pressure for him to contend for this title, on an individual and team level. No other Red Bull driver is in the top 10, as Verstappen's teammate, Sergio Perez, spun out on his Q2 run and will start in 13th.

The greatest champions have been saddled with adversity before and emerged victorious, but this will be a steep mountain to climb. Verstappen had gripes with the way the RB19 was driving Saturday, so it is crucial he finds the fight amount of balance by the time the Singapore Grand Prix commences on Sunday.

He will need a flawless race and a massive break of fortune to earn his 11th win in a row, but few imagined that such dominance was even possible in the first place. Don't count this F1 superstar out just yet.