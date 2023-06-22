Equaling the record of legendary driver Ayrton Senna is no easy feat but Max Verstappen did it inside Red Bull's RB19. Red Bull has been enjoying their triumph in the Canadian GP but Sergio Perez felt like he was lagging behind. Advisor Helmut Marko addressed why the Spanish driver is falling in the standings.

Helmut Marko knows the RB19 like the back of his hand. He even admitted that the RB19 was not the fastest car in the Canadian GP. However, he does not think it is the reason for Sergio Perez falling behind during the race, per Anna Francis of Racing 365.

“Because Max is Max. He's in the best car, but even in that car only [Fernando] Alonso and [Lewis] Hamilton could keep up. Those three are simply the strongest, and Max stands out among them,” Helmut Marko said as he compared Max Verstappen to Sergio Perez.

Sergio Perez was eliminated in Q2 of the Canadian GP's qualifying session. This put him in a position to start in P12 but eventually rose to finish in sixth place. Notably, he and his car does not look the same as he was slower during the race. Nevertheless, he still earned nine points for Red Bull.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Helmut Marko also gave his praise to the team as they notched their 100th win.

“When something like that happens, you don't run away straight away. Then you show up in Red Bull clothes as well. But I changed immediately and then slept wonderfully on the plane. 100 victories are a wonderful sleeping pill,” he declared.

The Red Bull advisor may be happy due to the win but his shocking admission probably caused team chemistry issues for Red Bull.