Ferrari still has a long way to go before catching up to Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. Although, a good starting point for Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc's season turnaround would be in the upcoming Austrian GP.

Carlos Sainz sits fifth in the World Drivers' Championship standings while Charles Leclerc is seventh. The engineers at Ferrari gave them some upgrades that will debut in the Austrian GP. These include a new floor with diverters, bargeboards, and changes to their rear wing. The smooth operator could not help but be thankful for these in a statement, via Formula 1.

“It’s been a huge effort by everyone and from here. I wanted to congratulate them and tell them that we are going to do our best to make them work well. hopefully, they are all worth it and we can be competitive this weekend,” Carlos Sainz said.

He also compared these new changes to the possible upgrades that Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez may get in the future.

“Is the upgrade going to help our weaknesses and hopefully make us come closer? Yes. But at the same time, if Red Bull brings an upgrade to Austria or any time soon, it also means that your upgrade is less big – it’s all relative in F1,” he added.

However, he still remains hopeful with leveled expectations as they start to turn their Formula One season around.

“But I think it would be a bit optimistic, let’s say, to think that suddenly we’re going to be level par with Red Bull with how competitive they are,” the Spanish driver declared.

Will Ferrari make a late run to threaten Red Bull?