The return of Mercedes to Formula One after over half a century was one of the most anticipated events in motorsports. It would shake the landscape of F1 with Toto Wolff, Lewis Hamilton, and Nico Rosberg at the helm. However, the core of the team is getting old as Hamilton approaches his forties. A lot has to be decided as his contract expires at the end of this season.

A lot of reports and speculations suggest that Lewis Hamilton is set to re-sign with Mercedes. However, these have been filled with doubts entering the summer break because a deal has not yet been made. Toto Wolff revealed why this was the case, via Jake Nichol of Racing News 365.

“We're not talking about an ambassadorial role post his retirement nor is that part of the contract negotiations. He has many years to go as a driver within the team. Therefore, it is only about cleaning things up in the contract. I know it looks a little bit: ‘Why is this not done and dusted?' but it is simply down to trivial things that just need to be cleaned up in the contract,” Wolff revealed.

The F1 boss also outlined why the British driver is highly likely to sign with them.

“He's been a Mercedes driver since he was eight or 10 years old when he had the AMG visor, and then obviously the years with McLaren in the Mercedes family and then 10 or 11 years in the Mercedes works for the team. He's synonymous with Mercedes as he is synonymous with his career. We've gone through so many ups and downs … That's just made us stick together,” the Silver Arrows team principal said.

How many years does Lewis Hamilton have left in the tank?