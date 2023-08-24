Lewis Hamilton has still not signed a contract extension with Mercedes and Toto Wolff. This puts the future of the Formula One legend at stake since he still has more years left based on his performance. A lot of teams have been linked to the British driver. Some like Red Bull Racing have officially shut their doors on trying to acquire the eight-time world champion. Although, Ferrari and Fred Vasseur did have something up on their sleeves during the summer break. Did they push through with trying to sign Lewis Hamilton?

Ferrari's future drivers seem to be pretty locked in. They have a decent lineup with stars Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc. But, the Spaniard has already confirmed that he will leave Fred Vasseur's squad once Audi enters the Formula One paddock. This vacates the secondary driver seat behind the Monegasque. An effort was made by the iconic team to get Lewis Hamilton but it was to no avail. The Ferrari team principal finally broke his silence regarding their attempts to get Lewis Hamilton out of Mercedes and Toto Wolff's hands, via Henry Valentine of Planet F1.

“Well, I think it is the same situation with Lewis that it has been for the last 10 years. They are in discussion and I don’t know whether there is an issue or not,” Fred declared as he does not have a clue whether there have been issues in their negotiations. He also added they are no longer pursuing Lewis Hamilton, “Honestly, I’m not focused at all on this. I’m focused on the development of the team and the discussion is between Lewis Hamilton and Toto and not myself.”