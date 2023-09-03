Red Bull driver Max Verstappen created history in the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday, winning his 10th consecutive race.

No Formula 1 driver has ever won 10 races a row in a single season. The previous record was nine races in a row, set by Sebastian Vettel when he was at Red Bull as well. Max Verstappen spoke about breaking the record in the Italian Grand Prix.

“I never would've believed that that was possible,” Verstappen said, via Aimee Lewis and Matt Foster of CNN. “We had to work for it today and that made it definitely a lot more fun.”

The Ferrari drivers of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc proved to be challengers this weekend. Carlos Sainz beat out Verstappen for pole on Saturday, with Charles Leclerc narrowly behind Verstappen in third.

During the race, Verstappen maintained second place at the start. He had to work to eventually pass Sainz on lap 15. From there, Verstappen extended his advantage and was in control for the rest of the race, which has been a familiar sight this season.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez eventually came up and passed both Leclerc and Sainz to take the second step on the podium, while Sainz battled with Leclerc, but held his teammate off for the final podium spot.

The win for Verstappen means that Red Bull remains unbeaten this season, and the team is still hoping to complete the full 2023 season winning every race.

Verstappen now leads the driver's championship by 145 points, with Sergio Perez holding second place.