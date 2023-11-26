In a pivotal divisional matchup against the New Orleans Saints, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith shared his feelings regarding belief in quarterback Desmond Ridder. Despite a season marred by challenges and skepticism about Ridder's performance, Smith expressed confidence in the young quarterback following the team's 24-15 victory over the Saints.

Smith addressed the media's questions about Ridder, emphasizing the importance of belief in a starting quarterback. He stated, per Terrin Waack of the Atlanta Falcons, “You got to believe in him if you put him out there. … We got a lot of belief. And more importantly, those guys got a lot of belief.” Smith's comments underscored the team's collective trust in Ridder, signaling a commitment to supporting their quarterback through both successes and challenges.

In the divisional showdown, Ridder completed 13 of 21 passes for 168 yards, throwing one touchdown and two interceptions. While the performance wasn't flawless, the victory over the Saints highlighted the resilience and determination of both Ridder and the Falcons.

The message from Arthur Smith sheds light on the unwavering belief within the Falcons organization in their young quarterback. Despite Ridder's earlier struggles and a season marked by uncertainties, the win over the Saints stands as a testament to the team's commitment to their starting quarterback.

As the Falcons continue their season, the narrative surrounding Desmond Ridder's capabilities will likely be shaped by his future performances. Coach Smith's public affirmation of belief in Ridder signals a unified front within the organization, emphasizing the importance of trust and confidence as they navigate the challenges of the NFL season.