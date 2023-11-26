The newly reinstated starting quarterback for the Atlanta Faclons, Desmond Ridder, has a tumultuous game with brutal lows and electric highs

In a brutal start against the New Orleans Saints, Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder faced harsh criticism after throwing two interceptions, further fueling skepticism about his performance. However, he quickly silenced his doubters with an incredible touchdown pass to rookie phenom Bijan Robinson. Ridder, who had been benched for Taylor Heineke earlier in the season, returned to the starting lineup in Week 12 with high hopes.

Prior to the touchdown pas to Robinson, the social media sphere erupted with comments highlighting Ridder's struggles. Twitter user @TrentonJocz sarcastically remarked, “The ‘Desmond Ridder just needed a reset' narrative has resulted in him having … 95 yards and 2 INT.” This tweet reflects the frustration of fans who may have expected a stronger comeback from the quarterback.

CBS Sports analyst @JasonLaCanfora joined the conversation, pointing out the questionable coaching decisions surrounding Ridder's performance. He tweeted, “Somebody remind Arthur Smith why he benched Ridder twice (the first one was a ‘soft' benching couched originally as injury related). They are running it down the Saints throats, and he refuses to let Bijan carry the ball twice in a row. Unreal.” This tweet not only criticizes Ridder's on-field decisions but also questions the coaching strategy employed by Falcons head coach Arthur Smith.

Comedian and sports commentator @TheCousinSal added a touch of humor to the criticism, stating, “To label Desmond Ridder a bad red zone QB is an insult to the rest of the field.” This tongue-in-cheek comment underscores the frustration felt by fans as they witness Ridder's struggles, particularly in critical situations like the red zone.

Desmond Ridder's performance against the Saints has reignited debates about his suitability as the Falcons' starting quarterback. On one hand, the two interceptions highlight the drawbacks of his playstyle, but the pass to Robinson also illustrates the explosive flashes that earned him the starting role in the first place. As the team and its fans reflect on a challenging divisional game, the spotlight remains on Ridder's ability to rebound and silence the critics in the upcoming weeks.