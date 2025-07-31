The Philadelphia Phillies acquired Jhoan Duran from the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday in a trade that will strengthen their bullpen. The Phillies' Duran acquisition projects to be impactful, but Philadelphia is planning to make more moves. However, the Phillies are content with their current bullpen.

“Dave Dombrowski said the Phillies are done with bullpen additions. They will continue to seek a possible outfield reinforcement before Thursday’s deadline,” Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Philadelphia seeking another bat or two. It seems as if the Phillies are focusing on the outfield. Although players such as Luis Robert Jr. and Cedric Mullins have been mentioned as possible candidates, the Phillies may not pursue a star. The “reinforcement” term suggests Philadelphia could look to add depth in the outfield.

With that said, the Phillies would likely be open to adding a star if a quality offer were to present itself. Whether it is a star or a depth option, Philadelphia will attempt to give its outfield a boost.

The Phillies and Mets are competing for the National League East title. The teams have gone back and forth throughout the '25 campaign. Both ball clubs have been active ahead of the trade deadline. Additionally, both teams may continue to add impactful players.

It would not be surprising to see the NL East end up getting decided by just a game or two. The Phillies and Mets both feature talented teams with high ceilings. It's difficult to predict which team will take the step forward and win the division.

Adding outfield depth would help Philadelphia's chances. Max Kepler has struggled while Brandon Marsh has endured ups and downs. Nick Castellanos is playing fairly well, but the outfield would still benefit from another option or two.

The MLB trade deadline is officially scheduled for 6 PM EST on July 31.