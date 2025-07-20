The Atlanta Falcons have fielded some excellent teams during their 59 years in the NFL. Atlanta has not won a Super Bowl, but they still have a proud tradition of success just like every other NFL team. It helps that the Falcons have had several legendary NFL players, like Michael Vick and Julio Jones, over the years.

The 2025 Atlanta Falcons appear to be in good hands heading into the season with its high-powered offense led by Michael Penix Jr. If the Falcons win the NFC South in 2025, perhaps they could earn a place on this list.

But which Falcons teams is better than all the rest? Is there one undisputed best Falcons team, or a handful of favorites at the top of the list?

Below we will explore the 10 greatest Falcons teams of all time.

10. 1991 Falcons

Regular Season Record: 10-6

Result: Lost to Redskins 24-7 in Divisional Round

Superlative: Playoff win and peak Deion Sanders

We had to put one Deion Sanders season on the list.

The Falcons defeated the Saints 27-20 in the first round of the playoffs. It was Atlanta's second ever postseason victory.

Sanders had a great season, logging six interceptions, a sack, and a fumble recovery on defense. He also added 579 return yards and a return touchdown.

Sadly, they were no match for Joe Gibbs and the Redskins the next week.

9. 2017 Falcons

Regular Season Record: 10-6

Result: Lost to Eagles 15-10 in Divisional Round

Superlative: Super Bowl hangover yields playoff win

2017 is the ultimate “what could have been” season for the Falcons.

Julio Jones and Devonta Freeman were excellent for Atlanta's offense. The team did not look like one coming off a Super Bowl hangover.

Dan Quinn had Atlanta's defense in great shape in 2017. They even dismantled Sean McVay's high-powered Rams offense 26-13 in the playoffs.

The ending of the season was hard to swallow. Atlanta had the ball, down five, deep in the red zone with a minute to play. The Falcons called up a play for Julio Jones in the end zone, but he slipped and through off the rhythm of the play.

Atlanta lost to Philadelphia, once again, in the playoffs.

8. 2002 Falcons

Regular Season Record: 9-6-1

Result: Lost against Eagles 20-6 in Divisional Round

Superlative: Michael Vick breaks out, makes NFL playoff history

The 2002 season was Michael Vick's coming out party.

The trio of Vick, Warrick Dunn, and T.J. Duckett formed an unstoppable rushing attack.

Atlanta made NFL history in a 27-7 win against the Packers in the playoffs. QB Michael Vick became the first non-Packers quarterback to win a playoff game at Lambeau Field in NFL history.

The defense also did their part, logging 41 sacks during the regular season. If opponents fell behind against Atlanta, the Falcons simply sucked the air out of the ball. And relentlessly blitzed the opposing quarterback.

The season ended with another loss against the Eagles in the playoffs. Something that would become a grim tradition for Falcons team of this era.

7. 1978 Falcons

Regular Season Record: 9-7

Result: Lost against Cowboys 27-20 in Divisional Round

Superlative: First Falcons playoff win, Grits Blitz

The 1978 Falcons were a fun team.

Atlanta's aggressive “Grits Blitz” defense, led by Claude Humphrey and Rolland Lawrence, propelled Atlanta into the postseason. They overcame a 2-5 record to make the postseason at 9-7.

Falcons fans will never forget Steve Bartkowski's game-winning touchdown pass against the Eagles to help secure the game. It was Atlanta's first playoff win in franchise history.

Atlanta may have lost in the next round, but it was still a magical season for the young franchise.

6. 2010 Falcons

Regular Season Record: 13-3

Result: Lost against Packers 48-21 in Divisional Round

Superlative: No. 1 seed in NFC playoffs, emergence of Matt Ryan

Matt Ryan finally looked like a franchise quarterback during his third year in the league.

Ryan threw for 3,705 yards with 28 touchdowns and only nine interceptions. He played well enough to help the Falcons earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs for the first time ever.

But luck was not on Atlanta's side, as they ran into a buzzsaw in the playoffs.

There was no stopping a prime Aaron Rodgers leading a determined Packers squad. Green Bay would go on to win the only Super Bowl of the Rodgers era.

5. 2004 Falcons

Regular Season Record: 11-5

Result: Lost against Eagles 27-10 in NFC Championship

Superlative: Michael Vick domination, playoff win

Michael Vick was at the height of his powers in 2004. It was the same season that his face graced the cover of Madden 2004.

Vick rushed for 902 yards and three touchdowns on top of a modest passing profile in 2004.

If his passing numbers look small, it's because the Falcons had the number one rushing offense in the NFL. In addition the Vick, Warrick Dunn and T.J. Duckett were beasts. Dunn and Duckett combined for over 1,600 rushing yards of their own.

The Falcons got their first playoff win since 1998, whopping the Rams 47-17.

But they lost to the Eagles once again in the playoffs.

4. 1980 Falcons

Regular Season Record: 12-4

Result: Lost against Cowboys 30-27 in Divisional Round

Superlative: Division title, first 12-win Falcons team

There's a lot to like about this squad.

QB Steve Bartkowski was excellent, throwing for 31 touchdowns. And future Hall of Famer Claude Humphrey was a monster on defense, logging 14.5 sacks.

The 1980 Falcons were the first to win 12 games in the regular season in franchise history. They also won a division title, though it was called the NFC West at the time.

Unfortunately, it all came to an end against the Cowboys.

3. 2012 Falcons

Regular Season Record: 13-3

Result: Lost against 49ers 28-24 in NFC Championship

Superlative: Matt Ryan almost leads Falcons to Super Bowl

Matt Ryan logged his first postseason win with the Falcons in a 30-28 victory against the Seahawks.

Atlanta earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs for the second time ever and look poised to make the Super Bowl.

The Falcons even had a 17-0 lead in the NFC Championship, but the 49ers staged a daring 28-7 comeback and won the game.

That result was extra painful because it was Tony Gonzalez's final season in Atlanta.

2. 2016 Falcons

Regular Season Record: 11-5

Result: Lost against Patriots 34-28 in Super Bowl 51

Superlative: Elite offense, crushing Super Bowl collapse

Let's get this over with, Falcons fans.

We'll start with the positives. Atlanta had a truly elite offense in 2016. The Falcons averaged 33.8 points per game, their highest average in franchise history.

Matt Ryan balled out, throwing for 4,944 yards with 38 touchdowns and only seven interceptions. He played so well that he was named both MVP and Offensive Player of the Year.

The Falcons sailed through the regular season, losing four of their five games by only one score.

They also played well in the postseason, dispatching the Seahawks and Packers en route to Super Bowl 51.

But we all know where the story ends. Atlanta suffered one of the worst choke jobs in Super Bowl history and let New England look like heroes once again.

Ending aside, this was still arguably the best season in franchise history.

1. 1998 Falcons

Regular Season Record: 14-2

Result: Lost against 49ers 20-18 in Super Bowl 33

Superlative: Best regular season record, Jamal Anderson domination

The 1998 Falcons were arguably the most balanced team in Atlanta's franchise history.

Atlanta got all of their losing out of the way during the first half of the regular season. Then they went on a nine-game winning streak that saw them earn the best regular season record in Falcons history.

The Falcons had a dominant running game with running back Jamal Anderson as the featured back. He rushed for 1,846 yards and 14 touchdowns, providing a ton of consistency for The Dirty Birds.

Unfortunately, the Falcons were the No. 2 seed in the playoffs because the Vikings went 15-1. Still, Atlanta rattled off big wins against San Francisco and Minnesota on their way to Super Bowl 33.

But John Elway's Broncos were too much for the Falcons in the Super Bowl. It would become the first of two gut-wrenching Super Bowl losses for the organization.