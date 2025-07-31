The NFL is still coming to terms with the tragic shooting outside the league headquarters in New York City. On Wednesday, the league put forward a statement on the X page.

The NFL expressed condolences to the four lives lost, including NYPD off-duty officer Didarul Islam.

“The NFL is deeply grateful for the global outpourtin of support following the tragic act of violence at the New York City building that houses our league office among other organizations” it read. “We honor the four innocent lives lost, including NYPD Officer Didarul Islam, whose heroism will never be forgotten. Our thoughts are with the survivors as they begin the difficult journey of physical and emotional recovery.”

The statement concluded with “The NFL family is resilient and united, and together, we will find strength in one another as we heal.

In addition, an NFL employee was critically injured and placed in critical condition. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell stated on Tuesday that the employee's condition was stable.

The shooting took place in the building that hosts the league offices, along with major financial firms.

The gunman was later identified as Shane Devon Tamura of Las Vegas, Nevada. Investigators stated that Tamura has a “documented mental health history”. Tamura later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, per the New York Medical Examiner's office.

According to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Tamura left behind a note in which he blamed the NFL for having Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE).

The note read “Please study my brain for CTE”.

Reactions around the NFL to the shooting

Many prominent voices involved in the league expressed their collective shock at the shooting. Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson said, “keeps things in perspective as we enter training camp and the guys are going hard, that there's a little bit more to life than just football.”

“The people at the league office that had to go through all that,” said Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid. “It's a bad deal. We've got to try to keep peace somewhere here. There's too much of this.”

Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons called attention to the issue of mental health.

“Mental health is a big thing in this world, and it's our job, especially in this building,” he said. “One thing we talked about as the leaders you never know when a guy's last day may be in this building or he could be on this team forever. So, I just want to treat everybody the same.”

The NFL's Manhattan office will be closed until August 8.