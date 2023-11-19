With Taylor Heinecke dealing with an injury, the Falcons once again turn to Desmond Ridder as their starter for Week 11.

What are the Atlanta Falcons doing? No one really knows, if we're being honest. Despite a mediocre record, Atlanta has been under heavy scrutiny this season. A big part of the questions around the Falcons revolve around their quarterback situation. Desmond Ridder's performance this year ranged from passable to downright horrid, mostly skewing towards the latter option.

There's a good reason why Ridder was benched by the Falcons in favor of Taylor Heinecke. The former Washington Commanders vet played a few games for Atlanta, but he suffered an injury during their last game. As a result, the team deciding to name Ridder the starter once again for their game against the New Orleans Saints, per Ian Rapoport.

“Sources: The #Falcons will start QB Desmond Ridder going forward, beginning with their next game against the #Saints, handing the ball back to their original starter.”

James Palmer also shared some insight on the Falcons' logic behind the Desmond Ridder benching. It seems that the benching was never meant to be permanent, but rather a chance for Ridder to mentally recover.

“From what I'm told, the Falcons believed the bulk of Ridder's mistakes were correctable & felt he had a lot of learning to do. A move back to him was always planned unless Taylor Heinicke went on a ridiculous run. It wasn't like they fell out of love with Ridder. Needed a reset.”

There are plenty of other problems on the Falcons' season, but the play at the QB position hasn't helped matters. Ridder has some moments, but most of the time, he's made questionable decisions and even more questionable throws. We'll see if the extended break lit a fire under the star, or if the same problems will come back to haunt them.