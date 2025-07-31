Buster Posey is one of the few Major League Baseball front office members to have former teammates on his roster. Posey stepped into a front office role after he retired in 2021. Since then, he has done his best to build contenders around Logan Webb and Co.. He made a move Wednesday to make that happen, sending Tyler Rodgers to the New York Mets.

The trade turned heads around the league, with some Giants fans bashing Posey for sending the reliever away. San Francisco is 2-8 in their last ten games, making selling at the trade deadline an unfortunate reality. However, Webb defended his former teammate when talking about the trade. While the team will receive some backlash, it isn't any one person's fault.

Giants players spoke to NBC Sports' Alex Pavlovic about the trade, explaining that the trade is a result of the team's struggles.

“We kinda did it to ourselves. It sucks,” Giants infielder Matt Chapman said.

“I don’t blame Buster for doing something like that,” Webb said, taking his friend's side.

Pavlovic went on to say that while the players hope that Rodgers is the only player they have to lose, it might be beginning of a big sale. Ironically, the Giants will head to New York to take on the Mets this weekend.

San Francisco has plenty of time to get back into the National League playoff picture. However, Webb and his teammates need to turn things around as soon as possible. Catching up to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West is likely out of the window. However, they can make up the six games to snatch one of the three wild card berths before the regular season ends.

For better or worse, Posey has the fate of his team in his hands at the trade deadline. His players want to continue contending for a title. However, sending other players out like Rodgers could set the Giants up better down the line.