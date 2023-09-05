The Atlanta Falcons are trying to build a competitive team. Much of their success will depend on the performance of quarterback Desmond Ridder in 2023. Ridder understands this and recently revealed his goal for the 2023 campaign.

“I feel like I have to prove myself to myself,” Ridder said, via Terrin Waack of atlantafalcons.com. “I know what I can do, both mentally and physically. Now, I have to go do it.”

Falcons: Desmond Ridder ready for 2023 season

Ridder, 24, features a high-ceiling. He performed well in college while at Cincinnati and is now looking to reach new heights in the NFL with Atlanta. Ridder appeared in just four games during the 2022 season, throwing a pair of touchdowns and no interceptions. He displayed signs of being a reliable QB option but also didn't receive much of a sample size.

2023 will be the time for Desmond Ridder to prove that he can be the Falcons quarterback of the future.

Ridder's teammate Drake London is a believer in the QB. London, a receiver on the Falcons, commented on Ridder ahead of Week 1.

“He only had four games last year,” London said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “People didn't really see all of Dez… Now they get to see him and get to see what he does, so I think he'll shut a lot of people up and silence those doubters for sure.”

Desmond Ridder and Drake London will attempt to lead the Falcons to a winning season in 2023. Atlanta is set to kickoff their campaign against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.