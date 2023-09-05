The Atlanta Falcons are heading into the 2023 season hoping that second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder proves to be a franchise quarterback, and wide receiver Drake London believes that Ridder will prove the doubters wrong this season.

“He only had four games last year,” Drake London said, according to Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “People didn't really see all of Dez… Now they get to see him and get see what he does, so I think he'll shut a lot of people up and silence those doubters for sure.”

There is a lot of skepticism surrounding Desmond Ridder eventually becoming a franchise quarterback for the Falcons. He is a third-round pick from 2022, and only had four games to show what he could do last year, and now he will have the chance to show his abilities.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

If Ridder does not perform well for the Falcons, the team could turn to Taylor Heinicke. Given that the Falcons used a third-round pick on Ridder, and are not as committed to him as they would a first-round pick, he could have a shorter leash than other young quarterbacks.

Ridder should have decent skill position players around him. Bijan Robinson is a highly-touted prospect that the Falcons drafted No. 8 overall in 2023. London himself is a former No. 8 pick as well. Tight end Kyle Pitts is very talented as well as a No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

If Ridder proves to be a solid quarterback, the Falcons could open up their offense to attack vertically with London and Kyle Pitts, rather than just leaning on Bijan Robinson to carry the offense.