The Atlanta Falcons might not be ready to compete for a Super Bowl, but they have an intriguing group, especially on the offensive side of the ball and quarterback Desmond Ridder knows it.

While Ridder has limited experience as he heads into his first season as QB1, the organization has added numerous pieces around him. They drafted arguably the best running back in the 2023 class in Bijan Robinson, traded for tight end Jonnu Smith, and already have other solid players like Kyle Pitts and Drake London.

That has Ridder believing the Atlanta offense can be one of the most explosive in the league.

Via NFL.com:

“However that comes, we just want to be explosive,” Ridder said. “Whether it’s in the run game, the pass game, whatever it may be, obviously this is a game where you got to put points up on the board, and that’s something that we want to do as an offense, all the while taking care of the ball, controlling the game, just doing what you have to do to go out there and win. So from the Falcons offense, we can just go out there just play our hardest and expect to be explosive.”

Robinson is expected to be an immediate star. Cordarrelle Patterson will be getting a ton of touches in the backfield too, while the Falcons also have Tyler Allgeier. Out wide, London is showing the makings of a true WR1. Pitts is an athletic specimen who could turn into one of the best tight ends in the NFL with time.

With the NFC South relatively wide open due to new quarterbacks with every team, Atlanta has a shot at winning a divisional title if everything comes together.