When the Atlanta Falcons selected Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, they were hoping to add their future QB1 to the roster. While Ridder spent much of the season behind veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota, he did show potential when called upon.

In Week 14, the Falcons chose to put the ball in Desmond Ridder’s hands. While taking the field for the first time in his NFL career, he threw for 97 yards, while adding 37 yards on the ground.

In total, Ridder played in all four of the Falcons final games of the 2022 campaign. He finished his rookie season throwing for 708 passing yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. On the ground, he added 64 rushing yards on 16 total carries.

Desmond Ridder’s best showing of his rookie year came in the final game of the season. While taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns.

Since the end of the 2022 season, the Falcons have made it clear that they have confidence in Ridder. But this has not stopped them from doing their due diligence on several of the top quarterbacks in this year’s class.

Now heading into OTA’s, Ridder is ready to earn his spot. On Tuesday, he spoke about how he has felt as though he has been the permanent starter since last season

“Week 14, whenever that was, and going through the bye week, that’s when I was told then. From that point on, it was just going into the offseason, myself just taking it as if you’re the starter… That was my mindset from as soon as I stepped onto the field for the first time down in New Orleans, was to obviously take it and run with it,” said Ridder via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Consitituon.

Ridder also looks to use his familiarity with the Falcons scheme as an advantage heading into his second season. He stated, “There is a very select few who get to say that they’ve had the same scheme, offensive coordinator, and head coach for multiple years in a row. For myself being one of those guys, I’m going to take advantage of that.”

With a top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Falcons could look to make a move at quarterback. But based on what they have seen from Ridder, it appears that they are confident with him leading the charge.