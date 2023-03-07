Amid a down season from the entirety of the NFC South, the 7-10 Atlanta Falcons stood only a game behind the division winner, Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Thus, it makes sense that the Falcons would push even further as they try to overcome the proverbial hump on the way to a more successful 2023 campaign. Re-signing crucial defensive pieces such as linebacker Lorenzo Carter would go a long way towards during the NFL Free Agency period helping the Falcons reach their future goals.

And on Tuesday morning, that’s exactly what the Falcons did. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Falcons have re-signed the 27-year old linebacker to a two-year deal. Playing in just his first year as a member of the Falcons, Carter became one of the most instrumental pieces of their defense, starting in all of their 17 games after moving from the New York Giants last season.

The exact terms of Lorenzo Carter’s new deal with the Falcons have not yet been disclosed. It stands to reason that Carter would get a raise from his $3.5 million contract in 2022 following a dependable season amid the Falcons’ push for the postseason.

However, the Falcons will need a lot more than Carter to cobble together a workable defense; they gave opposing quarterbacks too much room to breathe last season. They finished with the lowest pressure rate in the NFL last season and the second-fewest sacks. Nevertheless, there is still plenty of time for them to patch up some roster holes via free agency as they try to make the postseason for the first time since 2017.