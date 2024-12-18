The Atlanta Falcons made a massive change coming off their Monday Night Football win. Michael Penix Jr is now the quarterback after another poor Kirk Cousins performance. And then on Wednesday, they placed Younghoe Koo on injured reserve. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport that the Falcons picked up Riley Petterson to replace him.

“The Falcons are signing K Riley Patterson off the #Browns practice squad onto the 53-man roster, source said,” Rapoport reported. “The Falcons are placing standout K Younghoe Koo on Injured Reserve, source said,” he said in a separate post.

Koo entered this season with an 88.5% field goal percentage but has struggled this year. He has missed nine kicks this year, the most in any season of his career. He has cost the Falcons points in critical situations, including a three in a three-point loss to the New Orleans Saints. After another miss on Monday, he is on injured reserve.

Riley Patterson hopes to kick the Falcons into the playoffs

Riley Patterson started this year on the Browns, was picked up by the Jets, and went back to the Browns practice squad. In the two games he has played this year, he is four-for-four on extra points but has not attempted a field goal. The good news for the Falcons is he joins their team for a winnable game.

The Giants are coming to Atlanta for a game against the Falcons. New York is eliminated from playoff contention and could be starting Tim Boyle in this game. Patterson should get plenty of opportunities against a poor Giants defense to kick in the dome.

Injured reserve keeps Koo out for four games, which means he is not eligible to return until the Divisional Round. The Falcons have a lot to do to get there, including overtaking the Buccaneers for the top spot in the NFC South. They currently have a 31% chance of making the playoffs, according to The Athletic.