The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly sending veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins to the bench and will make rookie signal-caller Michael Penix Jr. their starter in Week 16's game against the New York Giants at home, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

“The #Falcons are making a major change, as Michael Penix Jr is expected to take over at QB, with Kirk Cousins going the bench. Atlanta is still in the thick of the playoff hunt, and Cousins has struggled mightily. Now, Penix takes over.”

This update comes on the heels of another subpar performance from Kirk Cousins during Monday's 15-9 win on the road over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Kirk Cousins demoted to bench after struggles

It appears that the last straw for Atlanta head coach Raheem Morris to make the move was Cousins' uneven play versus the Raiders. In that contest, the 36-year-old Cousins passed for only 112 yards. He had a touchdown but also threw an interception while getting sacked three times for a loss of 19 yards. As a team, the Falcons only had six passing first downs opposite a Raiders defense that was missing its best pass-rush weapon in Maxx Crosby.

“After review we have made the decision Michael Penix will be the Atlanta Falcons starting quarterback moving forward,” Morris said in a statement published on the Falcons' official website. “This was a football decision and we are fully focused on preparing the team for Sunday's game against the New York Giants.”

So far in the 2024 NFL regular season, Cousins has passed for 3,508 yards and 18 touchdowns against 16 interceptions — most in the league. Ball security has been a huge problem for Cousins of late, as he had nine passes picked off in the last five outings, during which the Falcons have gone just 1-4.

The Falcons are still in the running for a playoff spot with a 7-7 record, but they still trail the 8-6 Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South division standings, with Baker Mayfield and company capitalizing on Atlanta's recent struggles.

Penix, who was taken in the first round (eighth overall) of the 2024 NFL draft by the Falcons, has seen action just twice this season. He has passed for just 38 yards on 3-of-5 completions but he now seemingly has the keys to the offense under center for Atlanta.