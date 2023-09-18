Atlanta Falcons rookie running back Bijan Robinson is looking like the real deal.

In his second game of the season, the former Texas Longhorns star lit up the stat sheets with a fantastic performance in Atlanta's 25-24 home win over Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers, rushing for 124 yards on 19 carries, while also adding 48 receiving yards on four receptions and five targets.

Even after putting together a memorable showing on the field, Bijan Robinson made sure that he wouldn't have all the limelight and attention to himself, as he credited his teammates for the victory, per D. Orlando Ledbetter The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“First of all, I want to give honor to God. We played for Him and He got us all healthy and got us this win. To your question, I think it was huge. This was nothing but a team win. No individual took part in this, this was everybody that took part in what we just did today. I think it was a big win for us, knowing that we worked hard, and we were down in the game and understood that we had to fight back and try and get two scores. That’s what we did, and the defense closed it out and us on offense we tried to close it out as well. I think it was just a full team win for all of us and [Younghoe] Koo making those field goals, that was huge for this whole team.”

There is a lot to love for the Falcons about Bijan Robinson, including his seemingly unselfish attitude off the field.

Robinson and the Falcons will look to hit a 3-0 start to the season when they play their first road game of the year in Week 3 versus the Detroit Lions.