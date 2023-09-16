The Green Bay Packers look to build off their Week 1 win as they face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2 at the Mercedes Benz Stadium. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Packers-Falcons prediction, and pick, while showing you how to watch.

The Packers defeated the Chicago Bears 38-20 in Week 1. Ultimately, they led 10-6 at halftime. But the Packers eventually pulled away to blow out the Bears. Significantly, Jordan Love went 15 for 27 for 245 yards and three touchdowns. Aaron Jones rushed nine times for 41 yards and a touchdown on a 4.6 yards per carry rate while catching two passes for 86 yards and a score. Meanwhile, Romeo Doubs caught four passes for 26 yards and two touchdowns. The defense also had some accolades, as Devonte Wyatt had two solo tackles and 1.5 sacks.

The Falcons defeated the Carolina Panthers 24-10. Significantly, they engaged in a 10-10 tie after three quarters. But the Falcons scored two touchdowns in the fourth to win the game. Curiously, Desmond Ridder did not have to do much as he went 15 for 18 for 115 yards and a touchdown while taking four sacks. The running game dominated the effort for Atlanta. First, Tyler Allgeier rushed 15 times for 75 yards and two touchdowns while catching three passes for 19 yards. Rookie Bijan Robinson thrived in his NFL debut, as he rushed 10 times for 56 yards while also catching all six targets for 27 yards and a touchdown. Likewise, tight end Kyle Pitts caught two passes for 44 yards.

The Packers lead the all-time series 17-14. Moreover, the Packers defeated the Falcons 30-16 in the last meeting. But the Falcons have won three in a row at home. Also, they are 11-6 against the Packers at home.

Here are the Packers-Falcons NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Packers Odds

Green Bay Packers: +1.5 (-110)

Atlanta Falcons: -1.5 (-110)

Over: 40.5 (-110)

Under: 40.5 (-110)

TV: FOX Sports and FOX

Stream: fuboTV, NFL+

Time: 1:01 PM ET/10:01 AM PT

Why The Packers Could Cover The Spread

No one understood what to think of the 2023 Packers. Regardless, they went out in Week 1 and showed what they could do. Love had the best game of his young career. However, there are questions as to if it was a one-time performance or if it was the start of something new.

Jones is questionable for this week's game after suffering a hamstring injury on a touchdown last week. Therefore, it might impact the game plan for the Packers. Jones did not practice all week. Therefore, his status is in doubt. The Packers would love to have him, as he rushed 15 times for 71 yards while catching five passes for 40 yards in his last showdown with the Falcons.

The Packers might have to with A.J. Dillon as the starter if Jones cannot go. Moreover, it might change the strategy for Green Bay. But the Packers hope Christian Watson makes his 2023 debut after missing the opening week with a hamstring injury.

The defense might have to carry this game. Moreover, they must stop Allgeier and Robinson. Stopping the running game would force Ridder to pass, which could disrupt the Atlanta offense.

The Packers will cover the spread if they can run the ball efficiently and move the chains while protecting Love. Then, the defense cannot allow Allgeier and Robinson to run the ball down their throats.

Why The Falcons Could Cover The Spread

The Falcons displayed an amazing running game. However, they will face a better defense this week. It could force them to pass. Therefore, Ridder must show signs of improvement. Robinson and Allgeier must continue to move the chains. Ultimately, if the running lanes close, the Falcons could adjust by setting up screens for the running backs or short slant passes. The Falcons must improve on third-down conversions. Unfortunately, they went 2 for 10 last week.

The Falcons must cut down on the penalties. Also, they must win the time of possession. The defense played well last week. However, they will face a more experienced squad this season. They also have the disadvantage of not knowing much about Love. Thus, it will be their first experience against the quarterback, and they must adjust on the fly.

The Falcons will cover the spread if they can once again run the ball efficiently. Then, they must stop the Packers from moving the chains and controlling the clock.

Final Packers-Falcons Prediction & Pick

Many people are picking the Packers because of what Love did in Week 1. However, they are forgetting that the Packers always do well against the Bears. It will be the second road game in a row for the Packers, and that is not easy. Therefore, it's safer to go with the home team that is looking to make a statement in front of their fans.

Final Packers-Falcons Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Falcons: -1.5 (-110)