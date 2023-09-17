The Atlanta Falcons may be the most surprising 2-0 team in the NFL, and head coach Arthur Smith must be in a state of shock at the way his team accomplished its second win of the season.

The Falcons entered the 4th quarter trailing the Green Bay Packers by a 24-12 margin. In previous seasons, when the Falcons trailed in the second half by double-digits, the game could almost always be marked in the loss column. But that is not the case any longer, as unheralded quarterback Desmond Ridder led the Falcons to 13 consecutive 4th quarter points that allowed the Falcons to record a 25-24 victory over visitors.

Clearly the Falcons got a lift from Ridder and rookie running back Bijan Robinson, who punished the Packers with 124 rushing yards and an eye-catching 6.5 yards per carry. But Smith also credited the long-suffering Falcons fans, who helped rally the team in the final quarter. In the past, Atlanta fans have been relatively silent compared to the more excitable fan bases around the league, but that was not the case in this early season game.

“It really made a difference,” said Arthur Smith, who saw his team come from behind when Ridder scored on a 6-yard bootleg run with less than 12 minutes remaining. After that touchdown, placekicker Younghoe Koo booted a pair of field goals to give the Falcons the victory.

Koo's 39-yard field goal with 8:13 remaining brought the Falcons within 2 points, and his 25-yarder with 57 second left was the go-ahead score.

Jordan Love and the Packers had a chance in the final minute to go down the field and steal the victory, but the Falcons defense and their supportive crowd would not have any of it.