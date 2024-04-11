The Atlanta Falcons made a pivotal NFL free agency move when they signed Kirk Cousins to a $180 million contract. Cousins is a proven QB who should help take Atlanta to the next level. However, the team's move was met with skepticism by some. Namely, former QB Cam Newton gave an intriguing take on the deal.
Newton sat down with Shannon Sharp to discuss Atlanta's decision to pay Kirk Cousins his monster contract. Newton noted the irony of Cousins getting a big payday after coming off an injury when Newton did not get as much compensation in his similar situation.
Moreover, the former QB seemed to infer that the Falcons overpaid for Cousins.
“What the Falcons paid Kirk Cousins, they could've got Cam Newton, Justin Fields, and Michael Vick, for that price,” Newton said via the Club Shay Shay podcast.
Nevertheless, Newton wittingly said Cousins could have earned even more if achieved what the former Panthers QB did.
“If you give Kirk Cousins my resume, he probably would have got more…I'm just exposing the truth”, Newton added.
During his time with the Panthers, Cam Newton amassed a plethora of accolades. In 2011, he won the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year award and earned his first Pro Bowl honor. He followed it up with several more productive seasons and two more Pro Bowl appearances.
However, his run in 2015 was arguably the best of his career. Newton threw for 3,837 yards and a career-high 35 touchdowns. Thus, he amassed his first and lone MVP award and All-Pro honor. Unfortunately, Newton never won a Super Bowl, but he still goes down as a great in the NFL record books.
Was Newton's take on Cousins valid? Or was he just being bitter? Regardless, the Falcons are excited for the former Vikings QB brings to the table.
Kirk Cousins looks to help take the Falcons to the next level
Cousins has been one of the most reliable and productive QBs in the NFL. He started his career with the Washington Commanders when the team drafted him in the fourth round of the 2012 Draft. He steadily improved and made a massive jump in his fourth year.
In 2015, Cousins amassed 4,166 yards and 29 TDs. A later later, he earned his first Pro Bowl nod after throwing for a whopping career-high of 4,917 yards. The veteran QB continued his stout production by totaling five additional 4,000-yard-plus seasons in addition to three more Pro Bowl appearances.
As Newton mentioned, Cousins dealt with injury woes during his last year with the Vikings, which caused him to only play eight games. The 35-year-old comes off a 2023 season where he garnered 2,331 yards and 18 TDs.
When Cousins returns, he is expected to pick up where he left off as one of the best QBs in the league. The Falcons have weapons awaiting him as well. Most notably, wide receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts are returning to the team after productive seasons.
All in all, the Falcons gave Kirk Cousins his contract for a reason. He looks to help take the team to the next level in 2024 and beyond.