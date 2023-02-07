The Atlanta Falcons had one of the most anemic passing attacks in the 2022 NFL regular season, so they should be looking to address that area of need in the offseason. For Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson, there’s someone he believes Atlanta should be aggressively targeting to boost the team’s offense downfield: Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen.

“Man Keenan Allen to the falcons would be 🔥🔥🔥. OMG. @Keenan13Allen,” Patterson tweeted following rumors that the Chargers veteran wideout could be a cut casualty in the offseason.

Keenan Allen will be 31 when the 2023 NFL season kicks off, but when healthy, he can still be one of the best downfield targets in the league. That’s where the problem is for Allen, as he’s an injury-prone asset. Nevertheless, that’s not stopping Patterson from wanting Allen on his team. After all, the Falcons need another major threat in the passing attack to elevate the offense. In the 2022 NFL season, the Falcons were 31st overall with just 158.8 passing yards per game and 24th with a 61.93 pass completion percentage.

Allen signed a four-year deal worth $80.1 million with the Chargers back in 2020, but with Los Angeles potentially looking to create a bigger salary cap room, the team could ultimately decide that it’s time for it to part ways with him.

The Falcons were led by rookie Drake London in 2022 with 866 receiving yards, which pretty much sums up how bleak the situation was downfield for Atlanta. Having someone like Allen could stretch the field further for the Falcons and ease the load on Patterson and the team’s rushing attack that mostly carried the offense in 2022.