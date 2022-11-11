Published November 11, 2022

By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

It has not been an easy year for running back Cordarrelle Patterson and the Atlanta Falcons. The team slipped to 4-6 in Thursday’s 25-15 loss to the Carolina Panthers (3-7), and Patterson heard about it from his Fantasy Football owners.

Patterson has been one of the Falcons bright spots when he has been in the lineup, but his performance against the Panthers was one he would like to forget.

Patterson ran the ball 5 times for 18 yards, earning a 3.6-yards per carry average. His long run was just 9 yards, and he was unable to do anything in the passing game either. Patterson caught 1 pass for 2 measly yards.

After checking his Twitter timeline, Patterson knew that his fans were not happy with him. One of those fans said he should have let his fantasy managers know he had “retired,” and that led Patterson to come up with a good-natured retort.

“Damn my fantasy fans mad at me! Lmao I still love y’all tho 😎.”

Patterson has been productive this season despite his less-than-stellar showing against the Panthers. He has carried the ball 76 times for 402 yards and 5 touchdowns. His performance in 2022 comes on the heels of rushing for 618 yards and 6 touchdowns in 2021. He also had 52 receptions for 548 yards and 5 touchdowns a year ago.

Cordarrelle Patterson is one of the few players who have made a successful transition from receiver to running back. He was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the first round of the 2013 draft, and he was a receiver for the first 8 years of his career. He became a fulltime running back with the Falcons last year, using his power as well as his speed to establish himself as an effective back.